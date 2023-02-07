IOG Suspends Southwark A2 Well Due To Low Gas Rates
IOG, a Net Zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, has completed the isolation of three of the six stimulated zones and perforation of the two other zones within the Southwark A2 well in the UK North Sea.
However, after being able to reduce water production, the company has not seen an increase in stabilized gas rates, as these were limited to 2.5 mmscf/day. According to the company, these rates do not justify hooking up the well for production.
Going forward, the company has decided to suspend the A2 well and evaluate the feasibility of cycled production and alternative longer-term remediation strategies. A joint venture decision is expected shortly on whether to directly resume the Southwark A1 well as planned or prioritize the Blythe H2 well (subject to regulatory approvals), which would allow valuable time to incorporate A2 learnings into the A1 completion plan.
As previously stated, Blythe H2 is intended to increase production rates, increase reserves recovery and limit water production, which would alleviate onshore water handling requirements. Under the existing rig contract, including priced extension options, the drilling program includes the two appraisal wells at Goddard and Kelham North/Central,
“The objectives of the A2 remediation were to increase the gas rate via additional perforations and reduce water production by isolating certain zones. Although water rates were significantly reduced, the perforations have not delivered the expected improvement in gas rate. The data acquired from A2 will be pivotal to our re-evaluation of the A1 completion plan. Moving forward, a key focus area will be assessing the viability of hydraulic stimulation in reservoirs with low column height above free water,” Dougie Scott, COO of IOG, commented.
“We are clearly very disappointed with the Southwark A2 outcome, which is a very significant departure from our plans and expectations. We are already working hard to incorporate the data and learnings from A2 into the A1 well plan and will assess the implications for other similar assets in our portfolio,” says Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG.
“As we demobilize well test equipment, we are evaluating next steps with our joint venture partner. Recent engineering and procurement work gives us the option to accelerate Blythe H2, which is an important well for IOG. If successful, it would increase near term production and cashflow as well as significantly reducing water production and associated costs,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- BP Boss Talks Energy Trilemma
- EU Playing Catch-Up To Secure Sustainable Energy
- US Microgrid Market Developing Rapidly With 10GW Capacity
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Algeria Hopes Energy Deal With Chevron Is Concluded This Year
- Turkey Orders Restart of Crude Oil Flow to Ceyhan Terminal
- Aker Solutions Signs Deal For Electrification Of Draugen Platform
- Denmark Awards First Three Offshore CO2 Storage Licenses
- Golar LNG Agrees To Acquire NFE Stake In FLNG Hilli
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
- Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
- Winter Storm Mara Update
- Gov't Tampering Puts Australian Gas Market In Unenviable Position
- Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion
- Will A New Iran Nuclear Deal Be Agreed to in 2023?
- European Union Debuts First-Ever Carbon Border Tax
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt