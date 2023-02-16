IOG Suspends Southwark A2 and Turns To Blythe H2

IOG has suspended the Southwark A2 well and instead turned its attention to the lower risk Blythe H2 well.

UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator, IOG, has skipped the Southwark A1 well and prioritized the Blythe H2 well for its 2023 drilling program in joint venture with CalEnergy Resources. The company noted that the well is a lower risk, not requiring hydraulic stimulation as Blythe is a more permeable reservoir.

It is estimated that the Blythe H2 well would deliver higher gas production rates, expected to be initially in the 30-40 mmscf/d range after a period of displacing liquids in the Saturn Banks Pipeline, driving higher cash flow. It would also increase ultimate recovery of Blythe gas reserves.

The company expects to spin the bit at H2 in March and take approximately three months to drill, complete and hook up. The well has a budgeted net cost to IOG of £13 million ($15.6 million), including associated platform modifications, before any potential tax shelter or investment allowances, giving a potential payback of under 3 months

Meanwhile, Blythe continues to produce from the H1 well with over 90 percent uptime year to date, with gross gas rates in the 15-20 mmscf/d range, fluctuating due to onshore liquids letdown cycles, alongside associated condensate and water production.

The company has suspended the Southwark A2 well and started a full review of operations and results. The A1 well, which was suspended in October 2022 following fluid losses in the top hole section, is being re-entered to safely suspend the well ahead of the rig moving to Blythe.

The new management team is rigorously evaluating the company’s subsequent investment options, including drilling plans, to optimize the allocation of capital expenditure.

This would include re-assessment of Southwark A1 plans and costs in light of A2 results. Under current plans A1 would take an estimated five months to drill, complete and hook up, at a budgeted net cost to IOG of £16 million ($19.2 million). It would also include analysis of further remediation options for A2, and optimization of plans for the Kelham North/Central and Goddard appraisal wells, which would each cost an estimated £8 million ($9.6 million) net to IOG under the existing rig contract.

“In light of the Southwark A2 results, it is prudent for us to pause well activities on Southwark. With this in mind, the JV has elected to drill the Blythe H2 infill well ahead of Southwark A1. As a conventionally completed well, H2 has a lower risk profile, lower cost and can be brought into production quicker than A1. H2 can materially increase our production rate which would underpin our cashflow this year,” said Dougie Scott, COO of IOG.

“As a new management team, we have assembled a multi-disciplinary taskforce to conduct a thorough root and branch review of A2, from planning and design through to execution. While the short-term objective is to inform the optimal solution for A1, the review will also include a detailed evaluation of the risks, mitigations and optimization plans for other similar assets. As we move forward our investment decisions will be rigorously tested to ensure uncertainties are understood, risks are managed effectively and outcomes are delivered on expectation.”

“The joint venture is well aligned on the compelling economic and operational case for prioritizing the Blythe H2 well, which can pay back rapidly at current gas prices. This will help boost cash flow from mid-2023 while enabling us in parallel to carefully evaluate forward plans,” added Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG.

“Despite recent Southwark challenges, we have stable flow from Blythe into an infrastructure system that we co-own with a high-quality and supportive partner. The purpose of H2 is to significantly enhance that production, reduce water production into the pipeline and minimize associated opex,” Newall said.

He further noted that the Southwark platform and 24” connection to the Saturn Banks Pipeline System has important strategic value for IOG as a conduit for future production. This could include the joint venture’s Central Hub assets and P2589 license assets, plus potential 33rd Round awards and third-party gas.

