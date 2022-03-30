IOG Solving Initial Issues In Saturn Banks Phase 1 Wells

IOG, the net-zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, has had to negotiate some road blocks in its Saturn Banks Phase 1 wells.

IOG, the net-zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, has hit some start-up phase niggles at its Blythe field in the North Sea, while Noble’s Hans Deul jack-up drilling rig is expected to resume drilling at the Southwark field in mid-April.

As part of the first phase of the IOG-operated Saturn Banks project, Blythe and Elgood fields have been brought on stream in mid-March. The Blythe and Elgood fields are produced via the normally unmanned Blythe platform which is connected via a 12” line to the main 24” Saturn Banks Pipeline System that feeds into the associated Saturn Banks Reception Facilities at the Bacton terminal.

Since being brought online reservoir performance has been within range of the company’s expectations based on the data from the initial clean-up flow tests from 2021. The Elgood well has flowed continuously at a stable rate of more than 50 mmscf/d. Blythe has also flowed at rates of more than 40 mmscf/d. However, as is normal in the start-up phase of an offshore project, some initial mechanical issues have caused interruptions to early production.

Currently, a chemical injection fault has necessitated the Blythe well to be temporarily shut-in. The solution is planned to be implemented this week, enabling Blythe to resume production immediately thereafter. This issue is not affecting Elgood production which has continued in the meantime.

IOG noted that these initial indications are not intended as production guidance. The company intends to analyze reservoir and facilities performance data over the initial months of production to inform an annual production guidance range.

Drilling to Resume at Southwark field

The rock dumping required to provide a stable seabed for the return of the Noble’s Hans Deul jack-up drilling rig is nearing completion. Consequently, the return of the rig to the Southwark field location is targeted for next week with a view to a safe resumption of drilling by mid-April.

First gas from Southwark is now expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2022. Given the nature of the seabed scour issue, contractually the costs associated with the delay since early January will fall predominantly on the license holders – IOG and its 50:50 joint venture partner CalEnergy Resources.

Whilst these additional shared costs are not covered under the standard insurance packages in place, they are expected to be covered by available cash resources.

“Early reservoir performance indicates flow rates at Blythe and Elgood are in a similar range to the clean-up flow tests, which is encouraging. Elgood is producing steadily at over 50 mmscf/d. We have experienced some early mechanical issues on the Blythe platform, as may be expected during the start-up phase,” said Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG.

“We expect to resolve a chemical injection issue on the platform this week so that we can establish stable flow from both wells. In parallel, we are pleased to continue our progress towards a safe resumption of drilling at Southwark by mid-April,” Hockey added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com