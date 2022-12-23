IOG Seeks Further Improvements As A2 Well Nears Production Start

IOG has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing production start by mid-January, but there is still room for improvement.

UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator, IOG, has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing start of production by mid-January. However, commenting on the performance over the year, Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG, said that there is still room for improvement.

“Operationally, the new leadership is making progress, but we still see room for improvement over coming months. We are proactively engaged in improving not only our own team’s performance but also that of our duty holders. Bringing new wells onstream, improving platform reliability and managing liquids flows will enable us to maximize production and cash flow,” said Newall.

“Importantly, we have made good progress at Southwark, with the A2 well expected onstream by mid-January. The A1 well is then expected to strengthen our production profile from early Q2. With Blythe H2 and the Kelham and Goddard appraisal wells to follow, 2023 is set to be a high-impact year for IOG,” he said.

At its Saturn Banks operations, IOG has been facing issues since the November restart of the Blythe field. Despite the issues, Blythe field’s production rate currently sits at 22 mmscf/d. This is also the projected production average for the Saturn Banks production over the second half of 2022.

The company is focusing on helping its offshore duty holder to address the causes of unplanned downtime and make the required performance improvements.

Elgood is currently shut-in with further production expected to require lower liquid volumes in the Saturn Banks Pipeline System (SBPS), after which it will be produced cyclically. Produced water from Blythe H1 continues to be managed onshore, with disposal cost reductions being pursued.

At Southwark, IOG expects to complete A2 well hydraulic stimulation operations by the end of the week, as all subsea work is complete.

A2 well test and clean-up is planned for next week, with final hook-up and commissioning and safety reviews then leading to Southwark first gas by mid-January. The Shelf Perseverance rig is planned to then re-enter the A1 well, complete and stimulate it in Q1 and bring it onstream by early Q2-

Blythe H2 well is planned to be drilled directly after Southwark A1 and targeted onstream by early Q3 2023, with Kelham and Goddard appraisal wells to follow directly after. Final extension option in IOG’s 2020 Shelf Perseverance rig contract is to be exercised for the second half of the year.

The company is looking to secure high and rapid returns, based on a budget of approximately £26 million including hook up and commissioning costs, plus potential for significant tax shelter. It is also looking to accelerate the reserves recovery at Blythe at a time of high expected gas prices.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com