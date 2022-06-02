IOG Resumes Production From Saturn Banks

IOG, the net zero UK gas infrastructure operator said that production at Saturn Banks resumed on May 31, following a shut-in on May 23. To remind, the company earlier said that Saturn Banks production had been shut in by Bacton terminal operator Perenco UK (PUK) due to a drainage system deficiency in the terminal condensate stabilization unit’s (CSU) two recycle compressors.

IOG then said that the shut-in was expected to last for approximately a week before a phased return to production could begin. On May 31, following a PUK modification to one of the CSU’s compressors, Saturn Banks production was duly restored at an initial level of approximately 30 mmscf/d.

As previously indicated, modification of the second compressor is expected to take approximately one further week. This will then enable Saturn Banks production to be gradually restored to its prior stabilized levels of 55-65 mmscf/d over the following weeks. This is expected to be a gradual process to manage the high levels of liquids currently being worked through the Saturn Banks Pipeline System.

“IOG, Perenco, and ODE Asset Management have collaborated well to facilitate rapid execution of the PUK terminal modification and allow our production to be resumed at 30 mmscf/d. We look forward to a phased build up to double that level as fast as technically feasible over the coming weeks,” says Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG.

IOG produced first gas from Phase 1 of its Saturn Banks project in March this year and commissioned the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) at the Bacton terminal. The start-up milestone was followed up the milestone with a gas sales arrangement with BP. The agreement covers all equity gas from all the Saturn Banks Phase 1 fields – Blythe, Elgood, Southwark – plus from the Nailsworth and Elland fields which are part of Phase 2, on a long-term basis with break clauses after September 2023.

Blythe and Elgood well started flowing gas to the SBRF soon after its commissioning, however, IOG faced some teething issues with the Blythe well that had to be shut in temporarily due to a chemical injection fault. This did not, however, affect the production at the Elgood well.

