IOG Resumes Production at Blythe Well
IOG, the net-zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, has managed to re-open the Blythe well in the North Sea, following a temporary solution to the issues that required a temporary shut-in of the well.
To remind, after being brought online earlier this year, together with the Elgood field, the well encountered a mechanical issue on the Blythe topsides, unrelated to the Blythe reservoir. Moreover, it has not impacted the ability to maintain Elgood production which continues in the meantime.
Both wells are a part of the first phase of the IOG-operated Saturn Banks project. The Blythe and Elgood fields are produced via the normally unmanned Blythe platform which is connected via a 12” line to the main 24” Saturn Banks Pipeline System that feeds into the associated Saturn Banks Reception Facilities at the Bacton terminal.
IOG further noted that a permanent modification on the Blythe platform has been designed and will be installed when materials are available. This permanent modification is not anticipated to involve material downtime.
At Southwark, over last weekend the Noble Hans Deul rig was successfully moved into position alongside the platform, with the legs positioned securely on the newly installed rock pads. Preparations have been underway since then to resume development drilling at Southwark next week.
“We are pleased to have resolved the Blythe platform issue and restored the Blythe well into production alongside Elgood. We expect to gradually build up the aggregate production levels over the coming days and will continue with our initial production data analysis to inform future guidance. Meanwhile, resuming Southwark drilling in the coming days will be another positive step forward,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG commented.
