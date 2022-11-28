IOG Restarts Saturn Banks Phase 1 Production
IOG, the UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator has restarted production and operations at its Saturn Banks Phase 1 assets.
The company informed that it has restarted production from both Blythe and Elgood into the Saturn Banks Pipeline System (SBPS) as planned after completion of shutdown works.
The company said in its latest update that gas sales are expected to recommence immediately following the full repressurization of the line. Final connection, dewatering, and backgassing of the SBPS outer section to Southwark have all been successfully completed, bringing it up to pressure ahead of Southwark first gas.
Additional modifications were also completed in parallel at Saturn Banks reception facilities onshore at Bacton terminal to the de-risk potential for future shutdowns.
At Southwark A2 well, hydraulic stimulation operations are underway and expected to continue into December. First gas from the A2 well remains expected around year-end, subject to stimulation progress and operational risks to final hook-up and commissioning.
As previously confirmed, IOG expects to complete the A1 well after it achieves first gas at the A2 well.
“I am very pleased to confirm that Saturn Banks Phase 1 production has been safely restarted after successfully completing shutdown activities. This was one of our top priorities as the new leadership team and the real commitment shown across the team to meet this key objective bodes well for our continuing work to address recent operational challenges,” said, Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG.
“In parallel, with hydraulic stimulation underway at the A2 well, we are equally focused on bringing Southwark onstream in a safe and timely manner, the next of a series of key objectives we have set to deliver the value in our portfolio. I look forward to keeping investors informed as these materialize,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
