IOG Pulls Deltic Interest

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON: IOG) has announced that it does not intend to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers to acquire Deltic Energy plc (LON: DELT).

The reason given by IOG for the development was the “absence” of Deltic board engagement on an initial approach made on August 26 and a second approach made on September 25 with what it called “improved terms”.

“IOG believes that, at the right level, a transaction would have considerable industrial logic, consolidating and scaling up two complementary portfolios with a balance of near-term catalysts and longer-term upside, representing excellent value for both sets of shareholders,” IOG said in a statement posted on its website.

“However, the board of IOG is clear that it will remain disciplined in its approach to consolidation opportunities and will not pay over risked fair value for assets, not least given the quality of its own existing portfolio and near-term development opportunities,” IOG added.

IOG went on to noted that it remains “as firmly focused as ever” on the safe and efficient execution of its Phase 1 development as well as on generating “substantial additional shareholder value from the extensive growth opportunities within its existing Southern North Sea gas portfolio”.

Last month, IOG confirmed that it was considering a possible all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Deltic. The company did note, however, that there could be no certainty that an offer would be made or as to the terms of any such offer.

IOG is a UK based gas development specialist focused on the Southern North Sea. Deltic, which was previously named Cluff Natural Resources Plc, is natural resources investing company which has invested in several offshore oil and gas assets in the UK.

