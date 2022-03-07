IOG North Sea Fields Ready For Start-Up

UK oil and gas firm IOG has completed work on onshore reception facilities for its Saturn Banks project development.

This is the final step to first gas from its Southern North Sea gas fields. Namely, IOG said that all construction, commissioning and function testing activities at the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) were completed and fully signed off. The company also confirmed that the required UK Health and Safety Executive clarifications had been addressed.

IOG also said that the pre-start-up safety review and operations walk-down have been concluded. This enabled the company, its pipeline, and platform operator ODE Asset Management, and Bacton terminal operator Perenco UK to be fully satisfied to begin the backgassing process on March 4, 2021.

“Backgassing involves a reverse flow of gas from the terminal to pressurize the pipeline system up to the safe operating window for start-up, with final function tests of equipment and safety systems before forward flow can begin. Subject to weather and logistics, the backgassing and well start-up sequence is likely to take approximately one week, with first IOG sales gas to be received onshore rapidly thereafter,” the company explained.

“I’m very pleased to say that the onshore Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) have now been fully commissioned and pipeline backgassing has started today,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, stated.

“This is the final step to first gas which we expect in approximately one week. My thanks go to terminal operator Perenco who have worked very hard to ensure the onshore facilities are safe and ready for IOG’s first production,” he added.

The IOG-operated Saturn Banks Project – Phase 1 was sanctioned in October 2019. It consists of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields in the UK Southern North Sea. IOG holds a 50 percent stake in this project and its partner CalEnergy Resources holds the remaining 50 percent.

The project is looking for a gross peak production rate of 140 mmscf/d – 24,000 Boe/d – from gross 2P gas reserves of 302 Bcfe and management estimated 2C gas contingent resources of 132 Bcfe.

To remind, stormy weather in late February 2022 postponed the final onshore works, so bringing the Saturn Banks Project – Phase 1 online was postponed. The timeline for backgassing was moved to the week beginning on February 28 and the work was completed within the week. At the time it was reported that first gas was expected approximately a week later – which remains the goal.

