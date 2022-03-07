IOG North Sea Fields Ready For Start-Up
UK oil and gas firm IOG has completed work on onshore reception facilities for its Saturn Banks project development.
This is the final step to first gas from its Southern North Sea gas fields. Namely, IOG said that all construction, commissioning and function testing activities at the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) were completed and fully signed off. The company also confirmed that the required UK Health and Safety Executive clarifications had been addressed.
IOG also said that the pre-start-up safety review and operations walk-down have been concluded. This enabled the company, its pipeline, and platform operator ODE Asset Management, and Bacton terminal operator Perenco UK to be fully satisfied to begin the backgassing process on March 4, 2021.
“Backgassing involves a reverse flow of gas from the terminal to pressurize the pipeline system up to the safe operating window for start-up, with final function tests of equipment and safety systems before forward flow can begin. Subject to weather and logistics, the backgassing and well start-up sequence is likely to take approximately one week, with first IOG sales gas to be received onshore rapidly thereafter,” the company explained.
“I’m very pleased to say that the onshore Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) have now been fully commissioned and pipeline backgassing has started today,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, stated.
“This is the final step to first gas which we expect in approximately one week. My thanks go to terminal operator Perenco who have worked very hard to ensure the onshore facilities are safe and ready for IOG’s first production,” he added.
The IOG-operated Saturn Banks Project – Phase 1 was sanctioned in October 2019. It consists of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields in the UK Southern North Sea. IOG holds a 50 percent stake in this project and its partner CalEnergy Resources holds the remaining 50 percent.
The project is looking for a gross peak production rate of 140 mmscf/d – 24,000 Boe/d – from gross 2P gas reserves of 302 Bcfe and management estimated 2C gas contingent resources of 132 Bcfe.
To remind, stormy weather in late February 2022 postponed the final onshore works, so bringing the Saturn Banks Project – Phase 1 online was postponed. The timeline for backgassing was moved to the week beginning on February 28 and the work was completed within the week. At the time it was reported that first gas was expected approximately a week later – which remains the goal.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- USA and EU Look at Russian Oil Ban
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- Subsea 7 Gets Large Equinor Contract For Work Off Norway
- EU Can Reduce Russian Gas Dependence By One Third, IEA Says
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- Oil And Gas In Rearview Mirror As Lundin Creates Renewables Firm
- Shell Says It Bought Russia Oil After Gov Talks
- This Is What Market Watchers Will Need to Focus On
- Ranger Makes Leadership Changes
- Enphase Energy Reports Growing Interest For Battery Storage In Oregon
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- More Energy Majors Comment on Russia Stance
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Market Panic Is Here
- Russia Energy Supplies Very Much at Risk
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known