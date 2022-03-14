IOG Flows First Saturn Banks Gas. BP Gas Sale Agreement In Place.
UK oil and gas firm IOG has confirmed first gas from Phase 1 of its Saturn Banks Project and a new gas sales arrangement with BP.
After final commissioning of the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) at the Bacton terminal, backgassing of the pipeline system was completed over the past week.
This enabled the planned start-up sequence, with Blythe the first well to be opened and forward flow commencing into the SBRF on Sunday, March 13.
The Elgood well is planned to start-up in the next two days and an initial view on flow rates will be assessed once stable production has been established from both fields. IOG intends to analyze reservoir performance data over the initial months of production to inform an annual production guidance range.
The entire Saturn Banks offshore system, including the platforms, pipelines, associated subsea equipment, and production wells, will be normally unmanned with remote operation from the control room at the Bacton terminal.
"I am delighted to confirm that Saturn Banks Phase 1 First Gas has been achieved. Yesterday the Blythe well was safely opened and IOG gas has started to be delivered into Bacton and on into the UK market. The Elgood well is expected to follow in the next two days.
“I am immensely grateful to the whole IOG team for their determined efforts to achieve this major target. My sincere thanks also go to our joint venture partner CalEnergy Resources and their owner Berkshire Hathaway Energy, to all our shareholders and bond investors, as well as to our many contractors, commercial partners, and regulators.
“Phase 1 First Gas is just the first step on a bigger journey, giving us the operational platform and financial capacity to deliver multiple further phases of growth. By delivering domestic gas supplies through our co-owned infrastructure on a Scope 1 and 2 net-zero basis we can generate strong and sustainable returns for shareholders," Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said.
"I am hugely proud of everyone in our team for overcoming the many challenges to deliver this historic milestone, going from final investment decision to first production in under two and a half years. Through constructive collaboration, guided by our values of resourcefulness, innovation, drive, efficiency, resilience, and safety, we have transformed IOG from an unfunded start-up to a gas producer expected to generate significant cashflow this year and into the future.
“With heightened energy security risks across Europe and the continued urgency of the energy transition, there has never been a more important time to bring new UK gas resources onstream. This is especially true of IOG's gas which has far lower carbon intensity than imports," Fiona MacAulay, Chair of IOG, stated.
"As the UK transitions to net-zero it will need a stable and secure supply of domestic gas to reduce its reliance on imports, which often have a larger carbon footprint, and so first production from the Saturn Banks project is a positive development," Alistair Macfarlane, OGA Area Manager for the SNS and East Irish Sea, added.
IOG also provided an update on a gas sales arrangement with BP. Namely, the agreement covers all equity gas from all the Saturn Banks Phase 1 fields – Blythe, Elgood, Southwark – plus from the Nailsworth and Elland fields which are part of Phase 2, on a long-term basis with break clauses after September 2023.
The agreement replaces the gas sales agreement originally made in February 2014, which covered the Blythe field only, on improved terms for IOG. Gas will be sold on a day-ahead daily nomination basis at a price linked to the National Balancing Point.
At the time of the sale agreement announcement, IOG said that it has been making good progress with the rock dumping solution to the seabed scour issue at the Southwark field location. Resumption of Southwark drilling, therefore, remains targeted for later this month, potentially moving to mid-April due to logistical factors and tidal conditions, so Southwark first gas currently remains targeted for the third quarter of 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
