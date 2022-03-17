IOG Flows First Gas From Second Saturn Banks Field

IOG has confirmed first gas from the Elgood field, part of Phase 1 of its Saturn Banks Project.

UK oil and gas firm IOG has confirmed first gas from the Elgood field, part of Phase 1 of its Saturn Banks Project.

Following the confirmation of first gas at Blythe on Monday, IOG also brought Elgood into production. Elgood has been developed as a subsea tie-back to the Blythe normally unmanned platform, which is controlled from the Bacton terminal.

As previously indicated, an initial view on flow rates will be assessed once stable production has been established from both fields.

IOG stated that it intends to analyze reservoir performance data over the initial months of production to inform an annual production guidance range.

“I am very pleased to confirm that Blythe and Elgood fields have now both been started up, adding further new gas flow straight into the UK market. We look forward to building up through this early phase of start-up to establish stable production rates so that we can assess production guidance in due course,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said.

“Developing further UK gas resources is the right thing to do both from an environmental and energy security perspective. We are encouraged by the recent government discussions with industry and ministerial comments on supporting further investment in domestic gas supply, which is exactly what IOG stands for,” he added.

As for Phase 1 of Saturn Banks, after final commissioning of the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities at the Bacton terminal and backgassing of the pipeline system it started producing first gas earlier this week.

Blythe was the first well to be opened and forward flow started into the reception facilities on Sunday, March 13.

Along with the start-up of Blythe and Elgood, IOG had another big milestone recently. Namely, the company was able to negotiate an updated gas sales arrangement with BP.

The agreement covers all equity gas from all the Saturn Banks Phase 1 fields – Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark – plus from the Nailsworth and Elland fields which are part of Phase 2, on a long-term basis with break clauses after September 2023.

The agreement replaces the gas sales agreement originally made in February 2014, which covered the Blythe field only, on improved terms for IOG. Gas will be sold on a day-ahead daily nomination basis at a price linked to the National Balancing Point.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com