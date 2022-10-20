IOG Continues Saturn Banks Phase 1 Progress

IOG, UK’s net zero gas infrastructure operator has continued its progress at the Saturn Banks Phase 1 project. At Southwark A1 well drilling continued, however, due to certain operational delays IOG decided to securely suspend the A1 well in order to proceed with hydraulic stimulation and commissioning of A2 to deliver Southwark first gas in Q4 as planned. Based on the current schedule and subject to further operational risks, this would be achievable by mid-December.

In parallel, several options to mitigate fluid losses and drill ahead at A1 are being worked through in preparation for completing and producing the well after bringing on A2.

Furthermore, IOG noted that the Seven Atlantic Diving Support Vessel has been operating offshore to connect the outer section of the Saturn Banks Pipeline System (SBPS) from the 24” manifold to the Southwark platform, to prepare for the introduction of gas from Southwark. Due to a defective 6” offshore valve the SBPS will need to be depressurized in order to connect the outer section safely to the manifold. Saturn Banks production will therefore be suspended in late October for approximately four weeks, including the November Bacton terminal annual shutdown.

At the Blythe field, production has been constrained by liquids handling capacity at the Bacton terminal and the need for offsite storage, processing, and disposal of saline aqueous liquids being produced from the H1 well. H1 was drilled into the field’s southeast high, which was considered the optimal route to drain the field. The latest analysis of production and reservoir pressure data from the first six months of H1 production indicates that the well is located in a reservoir compartment that is materially baffled from the central and northwest areas of the field and will ultimately recover an estimated 29 billion cubic feet (BCF).

At the Elgood field, production and reservoir pressure data from the six months since first gas has also been technically assessed. The Elgood production rate recently fell below 10 mmscf/d and is expected to decline further by year-end. The decline in flow rate has been faster than anticipated.

The latest analysis indicates that gas is not flowing across the NW-SE oriented intra-field fault to the wellbore as expected. As a result, the most likely ultimate recovery from the field is now assessed to be 7.5 BCF, of which approximately 4 BCF has been produced to date.

Combined flow rates from Blythe and Elgood over the second half of 2022 to date have averaged 28.6 mmscf/d, at a volume-weighted average price of 258 p/therm. Based on this, and noting the upcoming four-week outage, the expected average gross production rate over 2H 2022 has therefore been revised from 30-50 mmscf/d to 22-28 mmscf/d.

