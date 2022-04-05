IOG: Blythe Fix Will Take More Time

IOG will need to conduct additional process and safety studies on the Blythe platform before it can resume production.

IOG, the net-zero UK gas and infrastructure operator, will require more time before it can solve the issues that have hit the Blythe platform in the North Sea.

In its recent update, IOG noted that additional process and safety studies and procurement of materials are required before implementing the solution.

To remind, after being brought online, together with the Elgood field, the Blythe well encountered issues that required the well to be temporarily shut-in. The company and its offshore Duty Holder ODE Asset Management (ODEAM) have continued to investigate the previously announced chemical injection.

On further inspection, additional process and safety studies and procurement of materials are required before implementing the solution. These workstreams are being pursued as rapidly as possible to expedite the safe reopening of the Blythe well.

The fault is a mechanical issue on the Blythe topsides and does not relate to the Blythe reservoir. Moreover, it has not impacted the ability to maintain Elgood production which continues in the meantime.

Both wells are a part of the first phase of the IOG-operated Saturn Banks project. The Blythe and Elgood fields are produced via the normally unmanned Blythe platform which is connected via a 12” line to the main 24” Saturn Banks Pipeline System that feeds into the associated Saturn Banks Reception Facilities at the Bacton terminal.

At Southwark, following a successful exercise to remediate the seabed conditions, development drilling remains expected to resume by mid-April as previously stated.

“We are working urgently to resolve this very frustrating platform mechanical issue which has shut in the Blythe well. Importantly, this is not a reservoir-related issue and Elgood production continues in the meantime within a very strong gas market. We will release further updates as we clarify the timing of Blythe resumption,” said Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com