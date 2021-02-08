IOG Appoints Ex-Marathon Oil Man

Independent Oil and Gas plc (AIM: IOG.L) has announced that it has appointed David Gibson as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective Monday.

Gibson’s appointment as COO, which is not initially intended to be a board position, according to IOG, follows an extensive and thorough search process which covered a diverse range of candidates, the company revealed. It also enables Rupert Newall to step back from his interim project director role and continue in his permanent role as the company’s chief financial officer.

Gibson has had a near 30-year energy industry career, including a number of executive management positions over the past decade. He started his industry career at Foster Wheeler Wood Group and Amec, then spent 15 years at Marathon Oil UK Ltd before moving to TAQA Bratani, where he was technical director until 2019. Most recently he worked for Ithaca Energy, where he led the integration of the North Sea assets acquired for $2 billion from Chevron.

“We are delighted to welcome David to lead the operating team at IOG where he will be a key contributor in successfully delivering on our ambition to be a safe, efficient, low-carbon developer and producer of high-value gas,” Andrew Hockey, the chief executive officer of IOG, said in a company statement.

“In so doing he will build on strong existing foundations and I thank our CFO Rupert Newall for fulfilling the interim project director role very effectively over recent months,” he added.

“David joins the company at an exciting time with Phase 1 construction in full swing and development drilling expected to start in around two months, targeting first gas in Q3 this year. Supported by an excellent team already in place across all disciplines, David will be able to hit the ground running and I have no doubt he will have a very positive impact across our business,” Hockey continued.

IOG is a UK based energy company focused on becoming a material gas developer and producer into the UK energy market, according to its website.

