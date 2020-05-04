IOC Wins Approval On Phase 1 Development Plan
UK-based Independent Oil and Gas plc has received approval on its Core Project Phase 1 Field Development Plan from the UK Oil & Gas Authority, a major milestone for the company and its partner CalEnergy Resources (UK) Ltd.
"We are very pleased to have received this milestone approval for our core UK gas project,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said in a written statement. “Such government endorsement brings a welcome boost to the UK offshore industry and supply chain given the current environment. This innovative low-carbon project, re-using previously decommissioned infrastructure to develop otherwise stranded domestic gas resources, is a definitive example of Maximizing Economic Recovery, in line with UK government strategy.”
In addition to the plan approval, the company also shared other corporate updates including the following:
- Full contract awards are expected shortly for key Phase 1 workstreams underway since FID, including platform fabrication, pipelay and subsea work, and well management
- Construction activities are ramping up to deliver the Southwark and Blythe platforms on schedule in 1H 2021
- Offshore pipelay campaign remains on schedule for 2H 2020
- Competitive rig tender for the Phase 1 drilling program is progressing
- Acquisition and testing of two subsea trees and wellheads has been completed
- Engineering and planning continues for refurbishment of the Thames Reception Facilities at Bacton, with initial works expected to start in Q2 2020
- Seismic reprocessing work is underway to improve subsurface imaging of Vulcan Satellites, Goddard and Abbeydale
“[IOC] is functioning well despite current restrictions and any extended lockdown is expected to be managed likewise. The planned post-FID organization is in place, with high quality hires having filled the remaining key technical roles to ensure optimal project delivery.”
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
