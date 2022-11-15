Invictus Share Price Almost Quadruples
The share price of Invictus Energy Limited, an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on sub-Saharan Africa, has almost quadrupled since last week.
On November 9, the company’s share price closed at $0.105. This rose to $0.275 on November 10, when the company announced fluorescence and elevated gas shows of up to 65 times above background levels in its Upper Angwa primary target, and to $0.38 at the time of writing, following a company update on the asset on November 14.
“Early indications in our Upper Angwa primary target are highly encouraging and have proven a conventional working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa Basin, which is an exciting development validating our subsurface model,” Invictus Managing Director Scott Macmillan said in a company statement on November 10.
“The presence of elevated mud gas readings, fluorescence in the cuttings, elevated LWD resistivity and increasing background gas with depth is a positive sign as we progress through the Upper Angwa Alternations Member,” he added.
“We still have several hundred meters of drilling through our primary targets with additional potential, which will be followed by a comprehensive wireline logging program to evaluate results, with the aim of confirming the presence of moveable hydrocarbons in multiple zones,” Macmillan continued.
On November 14, Macmillan noted that the company had had “further encouraging signs from the Mukuyu-1 well since drilling recommenced with multiple zones encountering elevated gas shows and fluorescence in our Upper Angwa primary target”.
“The evidence of hydrocarbon charge throughout the Upper Angwa reservoir intervals provides further validation of our subsurface model and the presence of a conventional working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa Basin,” he added.
In the statement on November 14, Macmillan said the company had continued to observe elevated gas shows and fluorescence through multiple reservoir intervals in the Upper Angwa until TD was called, and said it will now acquire the necessary wireline data while the borehole conditions are still conducive in order to evaluate the zones of interest observed to date.
“The company may elect to deepen the well post the wireline logging of the current hole section in order to test the deeper potential in the remaining Upper Angwa and Lower Angwa formation,” Macmillan stated.
“The planned comprehensive wireline logging program - including formation pressure and fluid sampling, sidewall cores and checkshot surveys - will be run with the aim of confirming the presence of moveable hydrocarbons in multiple zones,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures
- NSTA Opens Another Investigation
- International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
- Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Nosediving
- Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
- North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
- Nonprofits To Make Energy Upgrades Via New DOE $50MM Program
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- European Energy Crisis Will Trigger Years Of Shortages, Blackouts
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits