Invictus Awards Contracts for Zimbabwe Drill, Aims to Spud Q3

Invictus said its Mukuyu-2 drill site in Zimbabwe is on track to spud next quarter.

Invictus Energy Ltd. has awarded the contracts for well services for its Mukuyu-2 drill site in Zimbabwe, keeping it on track for spudding in the third quarter.

“SLB (previously known as Schlumberger) has been awarded the open-hole wireline logging contract, Geolog International has been awarded the mudlogging contract, while Baker Hughes in combination with NOV have been awarded the directional drilling and logging while drilling (LWD) contracts”, the Australian company said in a press release Monday.

“The remainder of the services, including cementing, drilling fluids & mud engineering, tubular running, fishing & abandonment, liner hangers, reservoir technical services and project management have been retained by Baker Hughes.”

Invictus earlier announced oil, gas and helium finds with commercial viability on Mukuyu-1.

“The aim of the upcoming campaign is to build upon the success of the Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well and confirm a commercial discovery, putting the Company on a pathway to development”, managing director Scott Macmillan said in Monday’s announcement.

The Mukuyu drill sites sit on the Cabora Bassa basin, where Invictus holds an 80 percent stake in developing “one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa”, as described on Invictus’ website. The Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe in August 2022 expanded the company’s license area to 360,000 hectares (889,579 acres).

Mukyu is “the largest undrilled prospect onshore Africa with an independently estimated 20 Tcf [trillion cubic feet] + 845 million barrels (gross mean unrisked basis) of conventional gas-condensate”, Invictus says on its website.

Discovery could pave the way for the first gas production in the Southern African country.

“Mukuyu-1/ST1 has already confirmed the presence of light oil, gas and helium, de-risking drilling in the frontier Cabora Bassa basin and Mukuyu-2 is the next step to unlocking this potentially significant resource”, Macmillan added.

The finds come 30 years after ExxonMobil Corp., then Mobil Oil Corp., abandoned exploration in Zimbabwe. Mobil’s data from the 1990s quest helped Invictus advance its exploration, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a November 1, 2018 statement affirming support for Invictus’ pursuit.

Invictus itself previously said it would demobilize Mukuyu-1 and ST1, in the same basin, due to “operational challenges”.

Macmillian said in a media statement January 3, “Whilst we are frustrated with the numerous operational challenges encountered and not being able to obtain a fluid sample which would have enabled the formal declaration of a discovery, we have still achieved a hugely significant result from the first well in the basin which has substantially de-risked our dominant acreage position and established a new petroleum province”.

“We have gathered a high quality dataset across the Mukuyu-1 and sidetrack well which will now be integrated with the existing seismic data to calibrate and refine our interpretation and plan for the appraisal of Mukuyu as well as additional prospects in the basin”.

Invictus said April it had received commitments for its $10-million private placement to fund the Mukuyu drilling campaign.

The company is “on track to spud the Mukuyu-2 appraisal well in the third quarter of 2023, targeting multiple hydrocarbon (gas-condensate and potentially light oil) bearing intervals encountered in the Mukuyu-1/ST1 well in the Upper Angwa, Pebbly Arkose and Post Dande formations”, Macmillian said April 6 in Invictus’ announcement of the direct sale of shares to private investors.

