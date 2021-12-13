Investor Group to Hit Exxon on Climate
Investor group Follow This plans to file climate resolutions with Exxon Mobil Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. for the first time, following up on shareholder support at other U.S. companies this year.
The group is planning to bring motions with at least eight American and European fossil fuel producers for their annual general meetings in 2022, demanding more stringent emissions targets to help achieve the world’s goals of the Paris climate agreement.
Pressure on Big Oil is turning a notch higher as activists successfully tap into growing discontent among investors about Big Oil’s role in climate change. A stunning victory came last year with little-known Engine No. 1 changing the make-up of Exxon’s board, while key institutional investors have turned their backs on Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s fossil fuel operations.
“From the courtroom, to the lab and on the balance sheet, the consensus is clear: oil majors need Paris-aligned decarbonization strategies that reduce emissions in the short-term,” Follow This said in a statement on Sunday. “In 2022, voting must compel oil majors to set Paris-consistent” targets to reduce pollution from their own operations and put in place “deep cuts in absolute emissions reductions by 2030.”
Follow This began filing climate resolutions at Shell in 2016. Over the years it has targeted others in Europe such as BP Plc, Equinor ASA and TotalEnergies SE. The group moved across to the U.S. this year for the first time, filing motions at Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 which got the backing of 58% to 80% of shareholder. Chevron has since committed to an “aspiration” of net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050.
It has already filed resolutions with Shell, BP, Chevron, Conoco, Phillips 66 and Occidental Petroleum for their shareholder meetings next year. The group is awaiting Equinor’s in-house resolution before deciding whether to put one forward. It has also collaborated with an institutional investor on a climate motion for Valero Energy Corp.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Search Becomes Part Of Santos As Merger Goes Ahead
- Lukoil, Petronas Alter Shah Deniz Deal Over Pre-emptive Rights
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Exxon, QatarEnergy Get More Acreage Offshore Cyprus
- Neptune Declares $800MM Dividend
- Geopolitical Tensions Increase Risk of Price Swing
- Investor Group to Hit Exxon on Climate
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B