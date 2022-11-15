International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks

Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year.

In the Glasgow Climate Pact, adopted by 193 countries at COP26 a year ago, governments agreed to strengthen their climate targets by the end of 2022. But as Wood Mackenzie analysts pointed out in their preview of this year’s talks, by October 31 only 26 countries had done so. Just eight of those were among the world’s top 25 emitters.

Neither President Xi Jinping of China nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India attended. China and India are, respectively, the world’s largest and third-largest emitters of greenhouse gases, and any effective climate solution must include them.

Both countries have reiterated previously-announced climate commitments. China has a goal of net-zero emissions by 2060, and India by 2070. In August, India updated its program of emissions pledges submitted to the UN and is now aiming to have about 50% of its power generation capacity in non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, and to cut the emissions intensity of its economy by 45% from 2005 levels, also by 2030. But their leaders’ non-attendance sends a signal about their views on the UN process.

“They are showing their skepticism that this is a forum where fair negotiations would take place,” says Elena Belletti, Wood Mackenzie’s head of carbon research. “They have both strongly expressed in the past that Western solutions to climate change are not necessarily right for them, and they are protecting economic development.”

While China might move away from coal, it will not do so until the energy supply it needs can be provided by other sources. Coal-fired plants account for about 63% of China’s power supply, and generation from coal is rising. Wood Mackenzie forecasts a 0.6% increase in China’s coal-fired generation this year, and a further 2.6% increase next year.

Wood Mackenzie said that if the world is to achieve the Paris goals there is an urgent need for either a significant increase in the level of ambition of NDCs between now and 2030 or a significant overachievement of the latest NDCs or a combination of both. The UN said that if emissions are not reduced by 2030, they will need to be substantially reduced thereafter to compensate for the slow start on the path to net zero emissions.

Another issue that has been highlighting international tensions over climate change is the question of whether and how to compensate for the loss and damage caused by global warming. Developing countries such as Pakistan that have been hit by problems such as flooding, and sea level rise linked to climate change have been calling for a new financing facility to address those issues.

They have succeeded in getting the issue onto the agenda in climate negotiations, but still have a long way to go to persuade the international community to agree on a specific proposal.

John Kerry said over the weekend that the US was “totally supportive” of the idea of a new facility for loss and damage but made clear that there was yet no agreement on how it would operate or who would pay for it.

Some countries have already started to make the case for why they should not have to pay for this facility. Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, told the Financial Times: “We didn’t contribute this damage, this damage was contributed over the past 120 years by industrial countries, and if you want to see where the problem is – look at where the smokestacks are… We are a developing country.”

China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua supported the idea of setting up but similarly rejected the idea that his country should pay into it. Kerry said an agreement on the proposal could come this year, at COP28 in Abu Dhabi next year, or not until 2024.

Signs that the US-Saudi alliance remains intact

When the OPEC+ countries decided last month to cut their oil production — a potentially damaging move for President Biden as the US midterm elections approached — there was talk in Washington about the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia being irreparably broken.

But the alliance has deep roots, going back to before World War 2, and last week there were signs that the common interests that bind the two countries together are still being taken seriously.

At the COP27 climate talks, meanwhile, the Saudi government was also more aligned with the Biden administration than it was a month ago, backing several climate initiatives. Saudi ministers are still adamant that they expect oil and gas to play a major role in the global energy system for a very long time to come, but they are also stepping up their commitment to carbon capture projects that could reconcile that outlook with net zero goals.

Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, confirmed that the company was working on a new CCS hub at Jubail that would be one of the largest in the world. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was now aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. That is ten years ahead of the net zero by 2060 goal set for the kingdom. The PIF also last month backed the creation of a new voluntary carbon market, a first for the Middle East.

