Intensity, Rainbow Near FID on North Dakota Gas Pipeline

Intensity Infrastructure Partners LLC and power producer Rainbow Energy Center LLC have indicated they are nearing a positive final investment decision (FID) on a new pipeline project to bring Bakken natural gas to eastern North Dakota.

"[T]he firm transportation commitments contained in executed precedent agreements are sufficient to underpin the decision to advance Phase I of their 36-inch natural gas pipeline in North Dakota, reflecting growing confidence in the region's long-term power and industrial demand outlook", the companies said in a joint statement.

"This approach establishes a scalable, dispatchable power and gas delivery hub capable of adapting to evolving market conditions, supporting sustained data center growth, grid reliability needs and long-term industrial development across North Dakota".

"The system will provide reliable natural gas supply through multiple receipt points, including Northern Border Pipeline, WBI Energy’s existing transmission and storage network, and direct connections to six Bakken natural gas processing plants, creating a highly integrated supply platform from Bakken and Canadian production", the online statement added.

"The pipeline is designed to operate without compression fuel surcharges, reducing operational complexity while enhancing reliability and tariff transparency for shippers.

"Uncommitted capacity on phase I supports incremental gas-fired generation along the planned pipeline corridor and at Coal Creek Station, leveraging existing power transmission infrastructure, a strategic geographic location and a proven operating platform.

"The 36-inch pipeline enables future throughput increases without the need for duplicative greenfield infrastructure as demand continues to develop".

Rainbow chief executive Stacy Tschider said, "By leveraging established assets like Coal Creek and integrating directly with basin supply and interstate systems, this project is positioned to meet near-term needs while remaining expandable for the next generation of load growth".

The project would proceed in two phases. Phase 1 would build a 136-mile, 36-inch pipeline with a capacity of about 1.1 million dekatherms a day (Dthd). The phase 1 line would run from Watford City to Washburn. The second phase would extend the conduit 208 miles from Washburn to Casselton with a 30-inch line able to carry up to 430,000 Dthd, according to a statement by the partners June 26, 2025, announcing the project.

They aim to put the pipeline into service July 2029, "though the timeline may be accelerated based on market demand and permitting progress", the June statement said.

The North Dakota Pipeline Authority has listed one more project to build a new gas pipeline. The other project, by WBI Energy, is planned to transport up to one million Dthd. Phase 1 is targeted to go online November 2029 while phase 2 would become operational a year later, according to the authority's monthly update for December 2025.

A third pipeline project by and TC Energy Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc involves reversing the flow of the idle Bison pipeline to enable a transport capacity of 300,000 Dthd by May 2026, according to the update.

The update reported a preliminary gas production of around 110.06 billion cubic feet, or 3.55 billion cubic feet a day, in North Dakota in October 2025.

