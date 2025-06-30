Intensity Infrastructure, Rainbow Energy to Build New Gas Pipeline in ND

Intensity Infrastructure Partners LLC has partnered with power producer Rainbow Energy Center LLC to construct a new pipeline to bring Bakken gas to eastern North Dakota.

“The pipeline will provide expanded takeaway capacity for associated natural gas produced in the Williston Basin”, a joint statement said. “By enabling in-state processing and transportation of natural gas, the project will help reduce flaring, unlock new oil production, and generate increased tax revenues for the state of North Dakota”.

The project is planned with two phases. Phase 1 would build a 136-mile, 36-inch pipeline with a capacity of about 1.1 million dekatherms a day (Dthd) from Watford City to Washburn. The second phase would extend the conduit 208 miles from Washburn to Casselton with a 30-inch line able to carry up to 430,000 Dthd, as well as multiple delivery points.

The partners aim to put the pipeline into service July 2029, “though the timeline may be accelerated based on market demand and permitting progress”.

“In anticipation of additional growth, the pipeline will reserve capacity for future, unannounced projects along the route”, the statement added.

Intensity chief executive Joseph Griffin said, “The state has been seeking a project of this size with a customer like Rainbow for nearly a decade. We’re proud to be part of the solution to extend the longevity of the Bakken and create new opportunities for energy and agriculture across North Dakota”.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Intensity has already built 2,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure in North Dakota alone, serving the Permian Basin, Bakken Shale, Powder River Basin and Mid-Continent plays, according to the company.

North Dakota currently has two proposed pipelines, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority’s monthly press update for June.

The other, by WBI Energy of MDU Resources Group Inc., is planned to transport up to 760,000 Dthd of gas. Planned to be developed in two phases, it would stretch a total of 375 miles with 30-inch and 24-inch segments. Phase 1 is targeted to go online November 2028 while phase 2 would become operational a year later.

According to the latest state government data, North Dakota had nearly 19,300 producing oil and gas wells as of April. Preliminary gas production in April was around 104.14 billion cubic feet.

