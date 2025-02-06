Intensity Gets EIV Capital Backing

The investment will allow Intensity to acquire, construct, and operate midstream assets in the United States.

Tulsa-headquartered energy infrastructure company Intensity Infrastructure Partners LLC has received equity commitment from its management and a private equity firm, EIV Capital. A joint media release said the investment will allow it to acquire, construct, and operate midstream assets in the United States.

Intensity is led by Joseph Griffin and Derek Gipson, along with an executive team that collectively has 145 years of experience. This team brings expertise in management, commercial operations, engineering, marketing, construction, and origination across a wide range of midstream activities. Their focus primarily includes the Permian Basin, the Bakken Shale, the Powder River Basin, and various plays in the Mid-Continent region, the press release said.

Intensity has invested more than $2 billion in the construction and acquisition of midstream assets across the entire value chain. These include gas gathering, compression, processing, and treating, as well as gathering and transmission of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), according to the press release.

“We are pleased to partner with Intensity as the team plans to leverage its exceptional track record to acquire, develop, operate, and commercialize midstream infrastructure assets. The Intensity team brings a robust background that spans numerous basins and commodities, positioning the team well to partner with producers seeking midstream solutions”, David Finan, Managing Partner at EIV, said.

“Intensity is a proven team that is well suited to capitalize on what we see as an attractive opportunity set in the midstream sector, where EIV continues to be highly active”, Greg Davis, Partner at EIV, said.

“We are excited to partner with EIV as we develop midstream solutions throughout the United States. Our executive team has devoted our careers to the midstream space and strongly believes there will be increasing opportunities to partner with producers and continue to build and optimize midstream assets for our customers”, Joseph Griffin, CEO of Intensity, said.

