Intel Certifies Shell Lubricant for Cooling AI Data Centers

Intel Corp. has certified Shell Plc’s lubricant-based method for cooling servers more efficiently within data centers used for artificial intelligence.

The announcement on Tuesday, which follows the chipmaker’s two-year trial of the technology, offers a way to use less energy at artificial intelligence facilities, which are booming and are expected to double their electricity demand globally by 2030, consuming as much power then as all of Japan today, according to the International Energy Agency.

So far, companies have largely used giant fans to reduce temperatures inside AI data centers, which generate more heat in order to run at a higher power. Increasingly, these fans consume electricity at a rate that rivals the computers themselves, something the facilities’ operators would prefer to avoid, Intel Principal Engineer Samantha Yates said in an interview.

“Upgrading existing air-cooling methods with immersion fluids can reduce data center energy use by up to 48%, as well as help reduce capital and operating expenditure by up to 33%,” Global Executive Vice President of Shell Lubricants, Jason Wong, said in a written statement.

The immersion cooling fluids are ready to deploy and Intel is “providing an immersion rider warranty on top of our standard warranty terms to say we believe in this so much that you will be successful,” Yates said. Shell’s technology is the first of its kind to receive official certification by a major chip manufacturer, the companies said.

Big Oil has been figuring out opportunities created by the growth in AI data centers. For Shell, the cooling fluids builds on its gas-to-liquids technology that the company has been developing for its lubricants business for decades. BP Plc sees similar potential for its Castrol lubricants business that has been working on immersion cooling fluids, although the unit is currently under strategic review and may be sold.

The US oil majors, meanwhile, are moving to supply the AI industry with energy. Exxon Mobil Corp. is working to provide emission-free electricity to data centers by equipping large natural gas-fired power plants with carbon-capture equipment. Chevron Corp. is forming partnerships to meet the specific needs of hyperscalers like Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.