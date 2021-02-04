Inpex Ups Stake in GOM Keathley Canyon Fields

INPEX Americas has increased its participating interest in the Lucius and Hadrian North fields.

INPEX Americas, Inc. has increased its participating interest in the Lucius and Hadrian North fields in four Keathley Canyon (KC) blocks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM), INPEX Corp. (OTCMKTS: IPXHY) reported this week.

According to INPEX, the 2.3546-percent participating interest acquisition in Lucius and Hadrian North brings the Americas unit’s stake in the KC fields to 10.10769 percent. The firm pointed out that it acquired the additional interest in the Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY)-operated fields from ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

SOURCE: INPEX

Oil and gas production from Lucius – located in 7,218 feet (2,200 meters) of water approximately 236 miles (380 kilometers) offshore Louisiana in KC blocks 874, 875, 918, and 919 – began in Jan. 2015, INPEX noted in a written statement.

Discovered in 2009 and sanctioned in 2011, Lucius was a $2 billion Anadarko (now part of Occidental) development, according to a 2014 Rigzone article. The article noted that six development wells would flow oil and gas to a 23,000-ton spar capable of handling 80,000 barrels per day of oil and 450 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Nearby Hadrian North – in KC blocks 918 and 919 – was unitized with Lucius in 2017, and the fields have since been jointly developed with the Lucius production facilities, INPEX pointed out. The company added that Hadrian North achieved first oil and gas in April 2019. ExxonMobil announced the Hadrian North discovery in 2011.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.