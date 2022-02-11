Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas

Inpex has announced it would invest $38 billion in growth areas over the next nine years.

Japan’s oil and gas firm Inpex has announced it would invest $38 billion in growth areas over the next nine years.

Inpex said in its new long-term business plan presentation that it would be investing over $8.6 billion in decarbonization as well as ammonia and hydrogen.

According to the plan, Inpex will produce 100,000 tons or more of hydrogen and ammonia per year by 2030. This will be done by commercializing at least three of the projects that it is working on in Japan, Abu Dhabi, Australia, and Indonesia.

The company will use natural gas from its operations to produce carbon-free hydrogen through gas reforming in combination with carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS). Inpex also plans to invest in research and development activities focused on establishing a hydrogen value chain.

Another part of the development plan is the acceleration of its renewable energy sector, mostly focused on geothermal and offshore wind power. Inpex’s pre-existing expertise in drilling will be leveraged in the geothermal business while offshore wind will have a benefit of the company’s knowledge of construction and operation of offshore oil and gas platforms and facilities.

Inpex will also be pushing to scale up its carbon recycling business and technologies related to it as well as promoting CO2 absorption through forest conservation. The company aims to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions to net-zero by 2050, with a 2030 goal of a 30 percent or more reduction compared to 2019 levels. It also stated that it would be working with all stakeholders to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

Inpex’s plan does not deviate from the investments in LNG as its key growth fuel but does foresee cutting CO2 emissions during production. Most notably, it plans on cutting CO2 emissions from upstream operations using CCUS and natural gas.

The company also revealed that it would be spearheading a project which would result in one of the world's largest CCS facilities. The facility will be located near Darwin, Australia, and is part of the company’s 2050 net-zero pledge.

One of the ways Inpex plans to reach net-zero is via CCS at its Ichthys LNG export project in Australia by the late 2020s. It will start injecting 2 million tons or more of CO2 per year from its Ichthys development as a first step.

The proposed CCS hub near Darwin is estimated to cost around $870 million and could be expanded to capture 7 million tons of CO2 per year. This number will be identical to the world’s largest CCS hub – ExxonMobil’s Shute Creek.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com