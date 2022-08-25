Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
Japan’s Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit as part of a joint venture with TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy.
The JV, known as the Bonaparte CCS Assessment, was awarded the permit as part of Australia’s 2021 Offshore Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release.
The block, designated G-7-AP, is in the Bonaparte Basin off the northwestern coast of the Northern Territory of Australia, an area considered to be promising for geological storage of carbon dioxide in service of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) activities. The block’s water depth ranges between approximately 100 and 250 feet.
Inpex will hold a 53 percent participating interest in the block as the operator, where it will pursue evaluation and appraisal work in cooperation with its two partners.
The Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG would be a natural user of this CCS solution as it seeks to reduce its GHG emissions through making use of carbon capture and storage opportunities. This project provides an opportunity to prove a large-scale carbon storage site for the Darwin-based, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) Hub proposed by the Northern Territory Government and has the potential to become one of the largest CCS projects in the world.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) is leading the development of the Low-emissions CCUS Hub business case, in collaboration with the Northern Territory Government, Inpex, and other industry participants. The CCUS Hub could allow the Northern Territory to become a global leader in low-emissions energy exports and catalyze the growth of new sustainable industries.
Inpex believes this project will contribute to a cleaner energy future and seeks to cooperate not only with its partner companies but also with the governments of Australia and Japan.
The company will continue to resolutely pursue business development in Australia, one of its core business areas. Inpex will also proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net-zero carbon society by 2050, as outlined in its Inpex Vision 2022 Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan formulated in February 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones
- Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
- Global LNG Investments To Peak At $42 Billion In 2024
- UK Boosts Production And Cuts Dependence On Imported Gas
- Mystery Supertanker Awaits Fate After Seizure
- USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard
- Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
- OPEC Deepens Support for Saudi Call to Consider Action
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015