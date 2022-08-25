Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project

Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit that could be used to create one of the largest CCS projects in the world.

Japan’s Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit as part of a joint venture with TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy.

The JV, known as the Bonaparte CCS Assessment, was awarded the permit as part of Australia’s 2021 Offshore Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release.

The block, designated G-7-AP, is in the Bonaparte Basin off the northwestern coast of the Northern Territory of Australia, an area considered to be promising for geological storage of carbon dioxide in service of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) activities. The block’s water depth ranges between approximately 100 and 250 feet.

Inpex will hold a 53 percent participating interest in the block as the operator, where it will pursue evaluation and appraisal work in cooperation with its two partners.

The Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG would be a natural user of this CCS solution as it seeks to reduce its GHG emissions through making use of carbon capture and storage opportunities. This project provides an opportunity to prove a large-scale carbon storage site for the Darwin-based, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) Hub proposed by the Northern Territory Government and has the potential to become one of the largest CCS projects in the world.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) is leading the development of the Low-emissions CCUS Hub business case, in collaboration with the Northern Territory Government, Inpex, and other industry participants. The CCUS Hub could allow the Northern Territory to become a global leader in low-emissions energy exports and catalyze the growth of new sustainable industries.

Inpex believes this project will contribute to a cleaner energy future and seeks to cooperate not only with its partner companies but also with the governments of Australia and Japan.

The company will continue to resolutely pursue business development in Australia, one of its core business areas. Inpex will also proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net-zero carbon society by 2050, as outlined in its Inpex Vision 2022 Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan formulated in February 2022.

