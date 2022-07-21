Inpex, Australian Northern Territory Ink Net-Zero Agreement

Inpex has signed a statement of commitment to a net-zero emissions future with the government of Australia's Northern Territory.

In Australia’s Northern Territory lies the Ichthys LNG project’s onshore gas liquefaction plant. As the operator of the project, Inpex oversees Ichthys production and operations in cooperation with its project partners.

The commitment statement was signed with Natasha Fyles, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, with the objective of transitioning to a net-zero emissions future and establishing new economic and social developments within a competitive environment.

The non-binding statement was signed based on a mutual understanding of the need to further enhance the partnership between Inpex and the Northern Territory Government.

The parties are scheduled to conduct negotiations on several business targets. Namely, the two will increase LNG production capacity and expand the onshore production facilities at Bladin Point on the outskirts of Darwin in the Northern Territory as well as increase stable and clean energy supply and security for the Asia and Oceania region.

Inpex and the Northern Territory Government will work on creating a multi-user carbon capture and storage hub at the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct, which includes Bladin Point with Inpex expressing a strong intention to lead the project as an operator

They will also strengthen and increase local skills development and service and supply capabilities by supporting Territory businesses and people as a platform for the future as well as establish renewable energy targets, technology, and electrification as well as nature-based solutions to support a net-zero society by 2050

It is worth noting that the hub proposed by the Northern Territory Government to enhance low-carbon industries and economic growth will cover approximately 3,700 acres.

Also, as outlined in its Inpex Vision 2022 announced in February this year, the company aims to be capable of sustainable development by maintaining a stable energy supply based on thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner.

“Inpex will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net-zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy,” the Japanese firm said.

