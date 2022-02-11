Ineos Unveils New Application For Its Recycl-IN Polymer Grade Range
Ineos’ subsidiary Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe has unveiled a new application of its Recycl-IN polymer grade comprising of post-consumer recyclates (PCR).
The range of recycled polymer grades is being expanded with Ineos pushing to displace virgin polymers with PCR materials.
In collaboration with Coveris’ team in Winsford, Cheshire, Ineos developed a new stretch-hood packaging film that includes a minimum of 30 percent recycled material.
The product has undergone testing and a series of trials at Ineos’ Grangemount manufacturing facility. This new stretch-hood packaging film is intended for the distribution of the company’s palletized polymer resin.
During the testing it was discovered that the newly developed product maintains quality and integrity, performing to the same standards as the previous solution which was made from 100 percent virgin material.
Ineos stressed that the new product has been introduced ahead of the legislation for packaging materials soon to be introduced by the UK Government. The legislation will require packaging materials to have a certain minimum content of recycled polymers.
“This is a significant breakthrough,” said Ineos Polymer Business Manager, Graham MacLennan. “Palletized distribution of goods is increasing and a stretch-hood covering helps prevent waste, damage, and loss to products transported in this way. By substituting virgin polymer content with recycled polymers, we are actively working towards our targets to adopt a more circular approach, signaling our clear commitment to using more recycled plastic as a raw material.”
“Our new product, developed in close partnership with Coveris, is a clear demonstration of this. Within Ineos, we remain committed to sustainability, to achieving net-zero in our operations and bringing solutions to the market that enable others in the supply chain to lower their carbon footprints too,” MacLennan added.
Ineos further notes that this, together with other Recycl-IN polymers, proves that plastics remain a valuable resource. The company intends to continue pursuing technological and engineering solutions to increase the recycled content of materials it produces.
“Coveris has extensive experience of producing high-performance films with significant recycled content. Our collaboration with Ineos has enabled us to develop a new stretch hooding product with 30 percent PCR content, without increasing gauge or compromising on performance,” added Mike Richardson, technical director of Coveris Winsford.
“Supporting our vision of ‘No Waste’ and the wider industry sustainability goals, the new solution offsets the need for virgin plastics whilst maintaining full recyclability, as well as being fully compliant with UK plastics packaging tax. This will allow our customers the benefits of palletized transportation using plastic tertiary packaging without compromising their sustainability and circular economy goals,” Richardson claimed.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Windfall Tax No Solution For Energy Crisis, OGA Chairman Says
- Giant Heerema Vessel To Install Ichthys Module
- Equinor Exercises $1.3B Options
- Oil and Gas Contract Value Sees 77 Percent Boost
- Removal Of Veslefrikk Platforms Given Thumbs Up
- Gambia Puts Block A1 On The Market Again
- Aker BP To Drill 13 Wells In 2022. Kobra East & Gekko Plan Green-Lit.
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- TotalEnergies, CNOOC Launch Development Of Lake Albert Project
- Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- Energy Firms Defend Net-Zero After U.K. Reconsiders Policy
- OGA Looking For New CEO As Samuel Setting Up For Exit
- USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal
- BP Jumps from $5.6B Loss to Near $13B Profit
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- ADNOC Comments on Fire