Ineos Unveils New Application For Its Recycl-IN Polymer Grade Range

Ineos has delivered a new application for its Recycl-IN polymer grade range ahead of the UK's packaging legislation.

Ineos’ subsidiary Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe has unveiled a new application of its Recycl-IN polymer grade comprising of post-consumer recyclates (PCR).

The range of recycled polymer grades is being expanded with Ineos pushing to displace virgin polymers with PCR materials.

In collaboration with Coveris’ team in Winsford, Cheshire, Ineos developed a new stretch-hood packaging film that includes a minimum of 30 percent recycled material.

The product has undergone testing and a series of trials at Ineos’ Grangemount manufacturing facility. This new stretch-hood packaging film is intended for the distribution of the company’s palletized polymer resin.

During the testing it was discovered that the newly developed product maintains quality and integrity, performing to the same standards as the previous solution which was made from 100 percent virgin material.

Ineos stressed that the new product has been introduced ahead of the legislation for packaging materials soon to be introduced by the UK Government. The legislation will require packaging materials to have a certain minimum content of recycled polymers.

“This is a significant breakthrough,” said Ineos Polymer Business Manager, Graham MacLennan. “Palletized distribution of goods is increasing and a stretch-hood covering helps prevent waste, damage, and loss to products transported in this way. By substituting virgin polymer content with recycled polymers, we are actively working towards our targets to adopt a more circular approach, signaling our clear commitment to using more recycled plastic as a raw material.”

“Our new product, developed in close partnership with Coveris, is a clear demonstration of this. Within Ineos, we remain committed to sustainability, to achieving net-zero in our operations and bringing solutions to the market that enable others in the supply chain to lower their carbon footprints too,” MacLennan added.

Ineos further notes that this, together with other Recycl-IN polymers, proves that plastics remain a valuable resource. The company intends to continue pursuing technological and engineering solutions to increase the recycled content of materials it produces.

“Coveris has extensive experience of producing high-performance films with significant recycled content. Our collaboration with Ineos has enabled us to develop a new stretch hooding product with 30 percent PCR content, without increasing gauge or compromising on performance,” added Mike Richardson, technical director of Coveris Winsford.

“Supporting our vision of ‘No Waste’ and the wider industry sustainability goals, the new solution offsets the need for virgin plastics whilst maintaining full recyclability, as well as being fully compliant with UK plastics packaging tax. This will allow our customers the benefits of palletized transportation using plastic tertiary packaging without compromising their sustainability and circular economy goals,” Richardson claimed.

