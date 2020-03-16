Ineos Takes Virus Action

Ineos Group has announced a series of measures to protect employees following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

These actions include:

All office-based staff working from home “unless in exceptional circumstances”.

All employees maintaining a one-meter rule in offices and plants and a zero contact policy.

“Rigorous” use of hand-gels and surface cleaning.

Restricting visits to plants and offices.

The postponement of non-essential work on plants.

The cancelation of group events.

“We take our responsibility as a global manufacturer of essential products to every-day life very seriously, with health and safety our top priority,” Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos chairman, said in a company statement.

“As a result of the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we keep our people safe and keep our plants and our businesses running,” he added.

“Our responsibility and our focus is to ensure the plants that we run, which produce products essential to everyday life including the healthcare system, remain operational, with the safety of our employees the number one priority,” Ratcliffe continued.

Ineos, which has 22,000 employees, is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It comprises 34 businesses and its production network spans 183 sites in 26 countries throughout the world. Ratcliffe has been the chairman of Ineos since 1998.

As of March 15, there have been 153,517 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the globe, with 5,735 deaths, according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

On March 11, WHO characterized the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The outbreak - which was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 - was declared a public health emergency of international concern on January 30.

