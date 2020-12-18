Ineos Takes Third of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Ineos has revealed that it will become a one third shareholder in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

The team will be owned in three equal parts by Daimler AG, Ineos and Toto Wolff. Ineos’ latest move will be in addition to its existing role as principal partner, a development it announced back in February this year. In a company statement at the time, Ineos said its five-year principal partnership was part of its wider investment in sport.

“Big challenges are a core part of our mindset at Ineos and our involvement across a number of different sports demonstrates that we always aim for the very best,” Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe said in a company statement.

“When we entered Formula One earlier this year, we chose to do so with a Mercedes team that had set new benchmarks, and since then we have been in discussions about how we could increase our involvement,” he added.

“This is a unique opportunity to make a financial investment in a team at the very top of its game, but which still has rich potential to grow in the future. We could not wish for better partners than Mercedes-Benz, and a team of proven winners led by Toto,” Ratcliffe continued.

Ola Kallenius, the chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said,

“we are delighted to welcome Ineos to our Formula One joint venture as a fellow shareholder”.

“It is a sign of the strength of the organization in Brackley that we have been able to attract prestigious investors in Ineos, who see real potential for the future growth and development of the team,” Kallenius added.

“We remain firmly committed to Formula One, and the forthcoming cost cap along with the new shareholding structure put us in an even stronger position for continued success. With an even closer alignment to our Mercedes-AMG performance division beginning in 2021, and Toto’s continued leadership in the coming years, the future is bright for Mercedes-Benz in Formula One,” Kallenius continued.

