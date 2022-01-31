Ineos Reveals Plans For Hydrogen Plant At Grangemouth

Ineos has announced a tender for the next stage of the design of a world-scale hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth.

Multinational chemical company Ineos has announced a tender for the next stage of the design of a world-scale carbon capture enabled hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth.

Ineos believes that the construction of such a plant would be a significant step towards delivering a sustainable future for its businesses at Grangemouth with a move to low-carbon hydrogen fuel

Investment in a world-scale low-carbon hydrogen plant is the cornerstone of the site’s Road Map to Net-Zero, underpinning a commitment to deliver emissions savings of more than 60 percent across the site by 2030.

“We are progressing at pace with our commitment to deliver our Net-Zero plans. This will see the displacement of hydrocarbon fuels used at Grangemouth, like natural gas, with clean, low carbon hydrogen to power our processes and manufacture vital materials used across a wide range of sectors,” Stuart Collings, CEO of Ineos O&P UK, said.

“To achieve this, we are inviting bids from the best engineering companies to design both a state-of-the-art carbon capture enabled hydrogen production plant and an extensive suite of related infrastructure projects. The carbon dioxide from this project will be routed to the Scottish Cluster’s Acorn CO2 transport and storage project, resulting in reductions of more than one million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year,” he added.

Ineos has already committed over $670 million on active projects across the site including investment in a New Energy Plant which is due to commission in late 2023.

This power plant will employ highly efficient technology to supply energy to all our site operations and will drive down emissions by at least 150,000 tons of CO2 per annum. This new power plant will then be converted to run on hydrogen which will further reduce CO2 emissions.

Access to locally produced hydrogen will have benefits for other assets at the Grangemouth Site, fueling the existing Combined Heat and Power Plant, the KG Ethylene Plant, and assets in the Petroineos Refinery.

This will require a new hydrogen distribution network throughout the site and modifications to the existing fuel gas network, all of which are captured within the scope of the engineering design. The scope of design is also planned to provide the capability to link the hydrogen production to third parties in the local area to support the development of a local hydrogen hub.

Underpinning Ineos’ Hydrogen project will be access to the Scottish Cluster CCS infrastructure. Over 1 million tons per year of CO2 from the hydrogen plant will be sent directly offshore through existing gas pipelines to be permanently stored in rock formations deep below the North Sea.

“The construction of a world scale low carbon hydrogen plant is an exciting development at Grangemouth and one that will deliver on our commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2045. It builds on the significant CO2 reductions we’ve already made at Grangemouth since we acquired the site in 2005. We are determined to reduce our emissions to Net-Zero, create products that will help others reduce their emissions, and play a leading role in a clean hydrogen revolution,” Andrew Gardner, Chairman of Ineos Grangemouth, added.

