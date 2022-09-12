Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer

Ineos has announced that it is renewing its offer to the UK Government and new Prime Minister Liz Truss to drill a shale gas test well in the UK.

“We believe we can prove we can do it safely and without harm to the environment,” Ineos Director Tom Crotty said in a company statement.

Crotty said shale has helped transform the energy landscape and the local communities in the U.S., adding that the U.S. is well protected against the energy crisis as it is making the most of its natural resources.

“It can do the same in here in the UK,” Crotty said.

“We have promised to invest the first six percent of the value of the gas back into the local communities. It goes without saying that the government would also have an increased tax take,” he added.

“Ineos has proved it is committed to the energy transition through major investments in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, however we and the industry knows that gas is and must be part of that transition,” he continued.

Crotty went on to note that the country needs gas for at least the next 30 years and said “it is patently obvious that we should be using our own gas instead of shipping it in from abroad”.

Rigzone has asked the UK government for comment on Ineos’ offer. At the time of writing, the government has not yet responded to Rigzone.

In Truss’ opening speech on an energy policy debate in the House of Commons on September 7, the new UK PM said, “we will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing in as soon as six months, where there is local support”.

The UK government revealed back in 2019 that hydraulic fracturing would not be allowed to proceed in England “following the publication of new scientific analysis”.

Ineos Shale is the biggest player in the UK onshore shale gas sector with access to over one million acres of the prime shale exploration areas in England and Scotland, Ineos’ website notes. The majority of the licenses are located in the old mining heartlands of the Midland Valley of Scotland, the North West, and the East Midlands and also in North Yorkshire, Ineos’ website states.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com