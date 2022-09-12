Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer
Ineos has announced that it is renewing its offer to the UK Government and new Prime Minister Liz Truss to drill a shale gas test well in the UK.
“We believe we can prove we can do it safely and without harm to the environment,” Ineos Director Tom Crotty said in a company statement.
Crotty said shale has helped transform the energy landscape and the local communities in the U.S., adding that the U.S. is well protected against the energy crisis as it is making the most of its natural resources.
“It can do the same in here in the UK,” Crotty said.
“We have promised to invest the first six percent of the value of the gas back into the local communities. It goes without saying that the government would also have an increased tax take,” he added.
“Ineos has proved it is committed to the energy transition through major investments in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, however we and the industry knows that gas is and must be part of that transition,” he continued.
Crotty went on to note that the country needs gas for at least the next 30 years and said “it is patently obvious that we should be using our own gas instead of shipping it in from abroad”.
Rigzone has asked the UK government for comment on Ineos’ offer. At the time of writing, the government has not yet responded to Rigzone.
In Truss’ opening speech on an energy policy debate in the House of Commons on September 7, the new UK PM said, “we will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing in as soon as six months, where there is local support”.
The UK government revealed back in 2019 that hydraulic fracturing would not be allowed to proceed in England “following the publication of new scientific analysis”.
Ineos Shale is the biggest player in the UK onshore shale gas sector with access to over one million acres of the prime shale exploration areas in England and Scotland, Ineos’ website notes. The majority of the licenses are located in the old mining heartlands of the Midland Valley of Scotland, the North West, and the East Midlands and also in North Yorkshire, Ineos’ website states.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia and Europe
- EPA Denies Permit For Proposed Bluewater Terminal In Texas
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015