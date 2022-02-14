Ineos Names Largest Ever Ethane Carrier

The world's largest ethane carrier was named last week in Houston by UK-based oil and gas company Ineos.

The ethane carrier was named the Pacific Ineos Belstaff after the Belstaff clothing brand, which is also owned by Ineos.

The new ship joins Ineos’ growing carrier fleet and was primarily built to transport U.S. ethane both to China and Europe.

As the world’s first 99,000 CMB very large ethane carrier (VLEC), the vessel is fitted with type B tanks, a brand-new design for transporting ethane. The tanks allow optimization of vessel capacity, fitting closely to the external shape of the vessel. The ship also has the potential to carry other products such as ethylene and LPG.

“Today’s ceremony is another major milestone in the expansion of Ineos’ shipping & trading capabilities. As always at Ineos, we have innovated and invested in the future, so I am delighted that we now operate the world’s largest VLEC and I look forward to this vessel transporting vital feedstocks for years to come,” David Thompson, CEO of Ineos Trading & Shipping, said.

At the ceremony, Fran Millar – the CEO of Belstaff – formally named the ship and in so doing became its official godmother. In addition to being named after Belstaff, the ship also carries the brand's famous slogan ‘Built for Life’ on its side.

“I am proud to be godmother to this new and innovative carrier as it becomes a part of the growing Ineos fleet. In displaying the Belstaff brand along the length of the ship it also provides Belstaff with an enormous billboard introducing our logo to some very new places around the world,” Millar stated.

Built in Jiangnan, China, and operated by Pacific Gas, the Pacific Ineos Belstaff is made of approximately 18,000 tons of steel and 40,000 meters of piping. At 755 feet it is longer than two football pitches combined or eight basketball courts.

“We are delighted to deliver the Pacific Ineos Belstaff and start serving Ineos’ ground-breaking ethane trading business around the globe. Today marks the beginning of a very long journey with our partner. We will maintain the highest standards for the operation of the vessel and meet the fullest satisfaction of our customers,” John Lu, President of Pacific Gas, added.

The launch of the vessel increases Ineos’ ethane fleet to eleven vessels consisting of 3 VLEC’s and 8 Dragon ships, which have been regularly transporting ethane across the Atlantic for over five years. A fourth VLEC is set to launch this spring 2022.

