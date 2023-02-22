Ineos Makes Major $1.4B USA Buy

Ineos Energy has announced that it is entering U.S. oil and gas production for the first time.

Ineos Energy has announced that it is entering U.S. oil and gas production for the first time with the acquisition of a portion of Chesapeake Energy’s oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford shale for $1.4 billion.

The deal, which Ineos described as “major”, sees the company acquire 2,300 wells producing net 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Ineos highlighted. The acquisition includes production and exploration leases across 172,000 net acres and is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year, with an effective date of October 2022, Ineos revealed.

In a statement posted on its website, Ineos said the addition of Chesapeake’s assets and operations in south Texas is part of its strategy to build a global integrated portfolio, fit for the energy transition, offering high-quality, energy solutions to its customers.

“The deal marks our entry into the U.S. market and is another significant step in the Ineos Energy journey,” Brian Gilvary, the chairman of Ineos Energy, said in a company statement.

“Over the last two decades, U.S. onshore oil and gas production has provided security of supply for the global market and competitive advantage for U.S. industry. We believe this acquisition will help us to serve our internal and external customers today as we continue to position our business to meet the energy transition,” he added in the statement.

Chesapeake Energy confirmed the deal in a statement posted on its site, highlighting that it will receive $1.175 billion upon closing of the deal, subject to customary adjustments, with the additional $225 million paid in annual installments of $56.25 million. The company said it anticipates the proceeds will be applied to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and be available for its share repurchase program.

“Today [Tuesday] marks another important step on our path to exiting the Eagle Ford as we focus our capital on the premium rock, returns and runway of our Marcellus and Haynesville positions,” Chesapeake President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso said in a company statement.

“We are pleased to have secured an aggregate of $2.825 billion to date and remain actively engaged with other parties regarding the rest of our Eagle Ford position,” he added in the statement.

WildFire Energy Deal

On January 18, Chesapeake announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion.

Under the deal, Chesapeake agreed to sell approximately 377,000 net acres and approximately 1,350 wells in the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset, along with related property, plant and equipment, Chesapeake outlined at the time. Average net daily production from these properties was approximately 27,700 barrels of oil equivalent during the third quarter of 2022, according to the company, which noted that, as of December 31, 2021, net proved reserves associated with the properties were approximately 96.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Chesapeake expects that deal to close in the first quarter of 2023. In a company statement at the time, Chesapeake said it anticipates the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and be available for its share repurchase program.

On its site, Chesapeake describes the Eagle Ford Shale as an important geological formation “as it has the capability to produce both natural gas and oil”. The shale play extends nearly 50 miles wide and 400 miles long with an average thickness of 250 feet and depths reaching between 4,000 and 14,000 feet, Chesapeake highlights on its site. The company spud its first well in the Eagle Ford in late 2009, the site shows.

