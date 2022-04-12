Ineos Lobbying For Fracking With Shale Gas Demo Site Development

Ineos, one of the world’s largest energy companies, has written to the UK government offering to safely develop a fully functioning shale test site to demonstrate that the technology can be used safely in the UK.

The offer comes following the UK’s increasing concerns about the mounting costs of energy and its energy security.

The UK is in the middle of an energy crisis with gas prices almost ten times the level of the USA. These higher gas prices are driving higher electricity prices and pushing more and more of the British population into fuel poverty.

At the same time, the UK government is having a major rethink about energy policy with growing concerns about the security and cost of oil and gas from Russia and the Middle East.

“The UK is during an energy crisis with ever-increasing prices driving people into fuel poverty whilst giving huge sums of money to oppressive regimes. It’s a ridiculous situation with so much gas under our feet and we are today offering to drill a shale test site to show that a competent operator can be trusted to develop the technology safely,” Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos founder and chairman, said.

Ineos is a company that is part of the energy transition and the growing renewables revolution with many of its products being key to producing solar and wind energy as well as the development of hydrogen as a fuel of the future.

But the company believes that the renewable technology is not yet reliable enough to take over and the UK will need gas for the next thirty years as it goes through the energy transition.

“The UK is right to be re-examining its energy policy and to look again at the North Sea as part of the answer to our energy needs. But, as the U.S. has shown, shale gas from home could make us self-sufficient in ten years and we need to re-examine this too,” Ratcliffe added.

Fracking has been safely used in the oil and gas industry for over fifty years. In the U.S., over one million wells have been safely used and have transformed the energy security of the country. In the UK, the science behind shale was totally ignored and politicians bowed to an extreme vocal minority, finally imposing a moratorium on fracking. Had that moratorium not happened, Ineos believes that the country could be using shale gas today.

The company stated that it understands that some people still worry about fracking which is why it has written to the UK government offering to develop a fully functioning shale test site to show that the technology can be developed safely by a competent operator.

“We will happily invite government inspectors to monitor what we do and if, at any stage, the science shows there are problems we will stop and make good the site. But if, as we believe, the opposite is true, we would ask that the government looks again at shale gas which would allow the UK to benefit from its own resources, massively reduce the cost of energy and ensure our long-term energy independence,” Ratcliffe concluded.

