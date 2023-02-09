INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
The first agreement effectively replaces the site’s existing power contract, which will expire in May 2023. It covers a capacity of 100 MW for an annual renewable energy production of 876 GWh each year. The second agreement will come into effect in 2026: it will cover an additional 30MW (263 GWh per year) and will support INEOS Inovyn’s extensive development plan in process electrification and hydrogen production at Rafnes.
In Norway, INEOS Inovyn produces caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, vinyl chloride monomer and PVC - fundamental raw materials for sectors as diverse as automotive, building and construction, paints and adhesives, food, healthcare and medical, personal care, pulp and paper, textiles, and water treatment.
"These long term green energy supply agreements allow us to continue to competitively supply caustic soda and PVC from Norway to our customers in Europe and elsewhere in the world. They also enable us to pursue our ambitious asset development plans which we have put in place to reach our 2030 CO2 reduction targets and to continue the decarbonisation of our operations to deliver net zero emissions by 2050,” Geir Tuft, CEO of INEOS Inovyn, commented. “Statkraft’s support is critical for us to carry out this ambition as early movers in Norway and hence achieve our climate goals benefiting the full value chain for our customers,” he said.
“The fact that we are contributing to INEOS Inovyn Norway’s extensive manufacturing in Norway and its planned investments in substantial emission reductions is a value added, and perfectly in line with our vision to renew the way the world is powered,” added Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President Markets, Statkraft.
The new agreement is the latest brick in the wall of INEOS Inovyn’s sustainability efforts for its Norwegian sites. It supports the Electra and Aquarius projects, which focus respectively on ground-breaking technology to fully electrify the production of vinyl chloride and the first INEOS Inovyn hydrogen plant based on water electrolysis, leading to an additional 40 percent reduction of the site’s carbon footprint over the coming years.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- PAO Novatek Issues Notice of Intended Delisting from LSE
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Woodmac Analyses Net Zero Pledges Of Major Countries
- Shell Threatens Greenpeace With Jail Time Over FPSO Occupation
- Colorado Refinery Outage Led To Higher Gasoline Prices
- BP Says Unclear When Exports of BTC Oil From Turkey Will Resume
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Energy Aspects Says China State Refiners Buy More Russian Oil
- USA LNG Exports to Europe Hold Firm Throughout 2022
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
- What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- OPEC+ Exports Show Russia Surges While Saudi Arabia Dials Back
- Gov't Tampering Puts Australian Gas Market In Unenviable Position
- Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
- Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
- Lukoil Hits 50 Million Tons Of Hydrocarbon Production In Caspian Sea
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt