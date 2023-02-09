INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals

INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.

The first agreement effectively replaces the site’s existing power contract, which will expire in May 2023. It covers a capacity of 100 MW for an annual renewable energy production of 876 GWh each year. The second agreement will come into effect in 2026: it will cover an additional 30MW (263 GWh per year) and will support INEOS Inovyn’s extensive development plan in process electrification and hydrogen production at Rafnes.

In Norway, INEOS Inovyn produces caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, vinyl chloride monomer and PVC - fundamental raw materials for sectors as diverse as automotive, building and construction, paints and adhesives, food, healthcare and medical, personal care, pulp and paper, textiles, and water treatment.

"These long term green energy supply agreements allow us to continue to competitively supply caustic soda and PVC from Norway to our customers in Europe and elsewhere in the world. They also enable us to pursue our ambitious asset development plans which we have put in place to reach our 2030 CO2 reduction targets and to continue the decarbonisation of our operations to deliver net zero emissions by 2050,” Geir Tuft, CEO of INEOS Inovyn, commented. “Statkraft’s support is critical for us to carry out this ambition as early movers in Norway and hence achieve our climate goals benefiting the full value chain for our customers,” he said.

“The fact that we are contributing to INEOS Inovyn Norway’s extensive manufacturing in Norway and its planned investments in substantial emission reductions is a value added, and perfectly in line with our vision to renew the way the world is powered,” added Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President Markets, Statkraft.

The new agreement is the latest brick in the wall of INEOS Inovyn’s sustainability efforts for its Norwegian sites. It supports the Electra and Aquarius projects, which focus respectively on ground-breaking technology to fully electrify the production of vinyl chloride and the first INEOS Inovyn hydrogen plant based on water electrolysis, leading to an additional 40 percent reduction of the site’s carbon footprint over the coming years.

