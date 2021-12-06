Ineos FPS Deploying AI Tech at Grangemouth

Ineos FPS has announced plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven optimization technology at its Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth, which the company says will deliver further carbon emissions reductions from its operations.

Ineos FPS revealed that it will work with data analytics experts OPEX Group to deploy the firm’s emissions.AI software. This software will continuously monitor energy use across the Kinneil Terminal to pinpoint opportunities to minimize fuel and power consumption and further optimize plant operations, Ineos FPS highlighted. The company believes that once the new software is fully integrated there is the potential to identify up to a 10 percent reduction in existing emissions, with further opportunities thereafter.

“The installation of the emissions.AI software takes energy management to a new level, that will lead to significant CO 2 savings,” Andrew Gardner, the chief executive of Ineos FPS, said in a company statement.

“We are committed to delivering our roadmap to net zero and see technology as a key enabler to achieving our decarbonization goals,” he added in the statement.

“Across our organization we are embedding a culture of carbon awareness, including as part of daily operations. AI will assist our teams in unlocking immediate operational emissions savings by making emissions data instantly available to them,” Gardner continued.

Chris Ayres, the chief customer officer at OPEX, said, “we are delighted to support Ineos in their drive to reduce carbon emissions”.

“Turning existing operational data into actionable emissions intelligence will give Ineos FPS’ teams access to the information they need to drive faster and better informed operational decisions, and get after day-to-day emissions savings opportunities,” he added.

“Data holds the key to empowering operations teams to contribute to decarbonization targets. To gain a much deeper understanding of the emissions profile of their assets and identify the actions they can take to make a difference, today,” Ayres went on to say.

Back in September, Ineos announced planned further investment of over $1.3 billion (GBP 1 billion) towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Grangemouth to net zero by 2045. The investment builds on the 37 percent reduction in net CO 2 emissions already delivered since acquiring the site in 2005, Ineos outlined in a company statement at the time.

Ineos is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products comprising 36 individual businesses. The company operates 194 facilities in 29 countries throughout the world, employing more than 26,000 people, according to its website.

OPEX Group describes itself as a leading provider of AI solutions to the oil, gas and energy industries. The OPEX team is a unique blend of exceptional data scientists, analysts, software engineers and multi-discipline experts with deep oil, gas and energy operations experience, according to the company’s website. Last month, OPEX and Cognite signed an agreement to collaborate on driving cleaner and more reliable operations in the energy industry.

