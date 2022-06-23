INEOS Energy Makes Inroads Into LNG Market

INEOS Energy has made an entry into the LNG market with an LNG supply deal with Sempra Infrastructure.

INEOS Energy, an energy arm of the global manufacturer INEOS, has made an entry into the LNG market with the Heads-of-Agreement with Sempra Infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Sempra will potentially supply INEOS Energy with 1.4 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from its proposed facilities in North America over a 20-year term.

LNG will be delivered free-on-board, from either the proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project or the Cameron LNG Phase 2 projects.

INEOS Energy’s entry into the global LNG market makes the company a first mover among European corporates as it secures competitive sources of energy to meet its own needs and those of its customers throughout the energy transition. INEOS intends to build partnerships with other industrial users of energy in Europe to help them access the same competitive sources of energy. It is the first market entrant to operate in this way in many years.

“This agreement represents a major step forward in the INEOS Energy journey, at a time of significant transformation in the energy industry. Our entry into the global LNG market opens new opportunities to supply affordable, clean, and reliable energy to the market. Long-term supply from INEOS Energy will help alleviate the structural energy issues in Europe,” said Brian Gilvary, Chairman of INEOS Energy.

The Port Arthur LNG development project is a 13.5 Mtpa, fully permitted facility on a 3,000-acre site in Jefferson County, Texas. In addition, Sempra Infrastructure has signed an HOA with the Cameron LNG partners for the development of the proposed 6.75-Mtpa Cameron LNG Phase 2 project in Hackberry, Louisiana.

“We are delighted to begin a strategic relationship with Sempra Infrastructure bringing significant expertise in the construction and operation of LNG facilities. This agreement is an important part of our strategy as we build a network of liquefaction, shipping, and regasification capacity to deliver affordable, cleaner, and reliable energy to our businesses and customers in Europe and around the world,” said David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy.

INEOS is committed to achieving net zero by 2050 across its operations. The company is working to decarbonize the supply chain through carbon capture and storage and provide optionality for alternative sources of energy such as its leadership in the production of hydrogen, as we develop them over time.

“INEOS is one of Europe’s largest end-users of natural gas and we look forward to building a long-term relationship with a company that shares our vision of increasing the world’s energy security while simultaneously advancing lower-carbon energy sources,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “This HOA demonstrates our ongoing momentum in advancing our next generation of LNG export facilities to supply US natural gas to some of the world’s leading energy and manufacturing companies.”

The Agreement is a preliminary non-binding arrangement, and the development of the Port Arthur LNG and Cameron LNG Phase 2 projects are subject to securing all necessary permits, signing engineering and construction contracts, obtaining financing, and a final investment decision.

