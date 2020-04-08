Ineos Delays FPS Shutdown to Spring 2021

Ineos FPS revealed Tuesday that it has postponed its Forties Pipeline System (FPS) summer shutdown to spring 2021.

A company spokesperson said the decision has been taken in the face of ongoing government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and in the interests of providing clarity to Ineos FPS’ customers and the UK oil and gas industry.

“Ineos FPS has today written to all its customers saying that there will be a delay to the FPS summer shutdown,” Ineos FPS said in a company statement.

“Ineos found that there was a desire to delay the shutdown to 2021 by the majority of its customers which it is responding to. In making this announcement it is hoped that customers, and the supply chain, will now be able to plan with greater certainty,” Ineos FPS added.

The company said it will communicate the exact start date of the shutdown to its customers as soon as it is able to.

Last month, Ineos FPS outlined that the shutdown wouldn’t take place until August “at the earliest”. The shutdown was originally planned for June 16 this year.

The FPS is an integrated oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system. It has a capacity of over 600,000 barrels per day and serves the central area of the North Sea in both the UK and Norway. The shutdown is part of a coordinated plan by Ineos to invest $598 million (GBP 500 million) on the FPS so it remains safe and reliable to 2040 and beyond.

As of April 7, there have been 1.27 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 72,614 deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The UK has suffered over 51,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with over 5,000 deaths, and Norway has suffered over 5,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with 59 deaths, as of April 7, according to WHO data.

