Ineos Builds 2 New US Hand Sanitizer Plants

Ineos revealed Tuesday that it has built two new hand sanitizer plants in the U.S. in under 10 days as part of its response to the pandemic.

The new facilities are located in Jacksonville, near Little Rock Arkansas, and Neville Island in Pennsylvania. Each plant will produce one million bottles of hand sanitizers each month to help with shortages in the country, Ineos outlined.

Production in Jacksonville started this week and first deliveries have been made. Production and distribution in Neville Island is expected to be up and running early May. Supplies to hospitals will be free of charge for the period of the crisis and the public will be able to purchase bottles through retailers, Ineos highlighted.

“Getting the hand sanitizer into production in just ten days was a huge team effort,” Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said in a company statement.

“We know there is a massive shortage of hand sanitizers across the U.S. We believe these Ineos sanitizers will play a key part in the fight against the virus, helping protect hospital front line staff and vulnerable people across the country,” he added.

“If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle we remain absolutely committed to playing our part,” Ratcliffe continued.

The new U.S. hand sanitizer plants follow a series of newly built plants in Europe. Since the start of the pandemic, Ineos has built two new hand sanitizer plants in France, one in UK and one in Germany. These four plants will supply four million bottles across Europe, according to Ineos.

As of May 5, there have been 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with 61,906 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 3.5 million confirmed cases of the virus, with 243,401 deaths, as of May 5, WHO data shows.

