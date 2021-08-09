Industry Stalwart Retires

EnerMech has revealed that its cranes and lifting director John Morrison is set to retire after supporting the oil and gas sector for the last four decades.

Described as an industry stalwart and a well-known and respected figure within Aberdeen, Morrison has spent the last 13 years of his career spearheading EnerMech’s installation, operation, maintenance, engineering and inspection services and overseeing the global division.

Morrison entered the oil and gas industry in the late 1970s after completing an engineering apprenticeship in 1976. In 1989, he was one of the founders of the start-up business Specialist Maintenance Services. The company was eventually acquired by EnerMech in 2008 and Morrison was brought into the fold as the business’ cranes and lifting director.

“Back in the early ‘70s, oil and gas was a very new industry, so the prospects were relatively unknown,” Morrison said, reflecting on his career. “I remember being advised not to make the move, but I’ve never looked back and I’m really glad I took the opportunity. Even after 40 years I still find it such a fascinating sector to be a part of,” he added.

“I will miss working at EnerMech. The firm is a real champion of driving safety and efficiency and I’ve enjoyed being part of a global company and team where everyone is working together to achieve a common goal. It really is the people that make a business, and this is why I’ve stayed all these years – working with such talented, driven individuals,” Morrison went on to say.

Christian Brown, EnerMech’s chief executive officer, said, “John has been a highly valued member of our team over the last 13 years, continually driving our cranes and lifting division to ensure we remain at the forefront of safer and smarter operations”.

“He has a real passion for sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation and supporting the development of our people. We are very fortunate that he has taken the time to generously pass his expertise on over the years. Personally, I know that he will be sorely missed, and we all wish him the best for his retirement,” Brown added.

EnerMech has made several additions to its team over the past few months. In August, the company announced the appointment of Daniel McCarthy as a strategic proposals director, James Phu Nguyen was appointed in July to the newly created role of Asia Director to lead the company’s expanding operations in the region and, in June, Steve Swanson was appointed as head of cranes and lifting in Africa.

EnerMech specializes in providing integrated supply, operations, maintenance and engineering solutions. The group is headquartered in Aberdeen and has several bases around the globe, including in Houston, Guyana and Iraq.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com