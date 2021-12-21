Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
The oil and gas industry is on course for its worst discovery toll since 1946, according to new Rystad Energy analysis.
Global oil and gas finds in 2021 will hit their lowest full year level in 75 years if the remainder of December fails to yield any significant finds, the company outlined. As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which marks a significant drop from the 12.5 billion boe which Rystad highlighted was discovered in 2020. 2019 saw 15.8 billion boe discovered, 2018 saw 9.9 billion boe, 2017 saw 12.1 billion boe, 2016 saw 7.9 billion boe and 2015 saw 20.3 billion boe, a Rystad chart shows.
Seven new discoveries were announced this November, unearthing around 219 million boe of new volumes, Rystad revealed, adding that the monthly average of discovered volumes this year now stands at 424 million boe. The largest discovery in November was Lukoil’s Yoti West off the coast of Mexico, which is estimated to hold around 75 million boe of recoverable resources.
“Although some of the highly ranked prospects are scheduled to be drilled before the end of the year, even a substantial discovery may not be able to contribute towards 2021 discovered volumes as these wells may not be completed in this calendar year,” Palzor Shenga, the vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy, said in a company statement.
“Therefore, the cumulative discovered volume for 2021 is on course to be its lowest in decades,” Shenga added in the statement.
Back in July, Rystad released a report which it said dealt a “major blow” for the size of the world’s remaining recoverable oil resources. In the report, the company estimated total recoverable oil resources at 1.725 trillion barrels, which marked a significant reduction of last year’s estimate of 1.903 trillion barrels. From this total, which shows Rystad’s estimate of how much oil is technically recoverable in the future, about 1.3 trillion barrels are sufficiently profitable to be produced before the year 2100 at a Brent real oil price of $50 per barrel, Rystad revealed.
Rystad describes itself as an independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics and consultancy services to the global energy industry.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Wood Bags North Sea Deals Worth $160MM
- Militias Shut Biggest Libya Oilfield
- Enauta, Yinson Ink LOI For Atlanta FPSO
- European Gas Jumps as Russian Flows Reverse Direction
- Petrobras Restarts Production From Manati Field
- Petrofac Renews Deal For Work On Neptune’s North Sea Assets
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
- Oil Up As Investors Assess Demand
- Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets
- Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
- BP Increasing Stake In First-Ever Deepwater UKCS Field
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- Hamm Gives $50MM to Start Energy Institute
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work