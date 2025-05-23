Industry Groups React to House Passage of One Big Beautiful Bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed the House with 215 Yeas to 214 Nays, the Congress website showed.

In a statement posted on the American Petroleum Institute (API) website on Thursday, API President and CEO Mike Sommers applauded the House of Representatives for passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act “to help restore American energy dominance”.

“By preserving competitive tax policies, beginning to reverse the ‘methane fee,’ opening lease sales and advancing important progress on permitting, this historic legislation is a win for our nation’s energy future,” Sommers added.

“We look forward to working with the Senate to strengthen pro-investment provisions and keep America at the forefront of energy innovation,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone yesterday, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Jeff Eshelman said Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill “is a win for American energy”.

“Multiple House committees included language in the bill passed today [Thursday] that improves the ability of independent oil and natural gas producers to supply reliable, affordable energy to the American people,” he added.

“IPAA is pleased that the legislation reinstates oil and natural gas lease sales for onshore and offshore federal lands and makes common sense reforms to the permitting and leasing process on federal lands,” Eshelman said.

“IPAA members, the small businesses of the oil patch, are grateful that industry tax treatments including intangible drilling costs and percentage depletion were protected, along with carried interest deductions being preserved,” he continued.

Eshelman added, however, that the IPAA is “disappointed that the legislation does not include a full repeal of the Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP) including the methane tax”.

“Included within the bill is a 10-year delay of the MERP, but IPAA has consistently urged, and will continue to argue, for a full repeal of the statute,” Eshelman noted.

“IPAA and our members congratulate House leadership on H.Con.Res.14 and stand ready to help ensure this legislation is approved by Senate and sent to President Trump for his signature as soon as possible,” he said in the statement.

In another statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said House passage of the legislation “is a significant milestone in advancing American energy dominance”.

“Many of the included provisions are vital to preserving the Gulf of America’s role as a strategic energy hub and reinforcing U.S. leadership in offshore energy,” he added.

“As the Senate moves forward, we urge lawmakers to deliver a final, balanced reconciliation package that maintains essential offshore oil and gas measures while ensuring current offshore energy tax credits are protected from premature repeal or phase-out,” he continued.

“Undermining these credits risks disrupting critical investments in American manufacturing, infrastructure, ports, shipbuilding, and offshore energy projects nationwide,” he went on to state.

Milito noted in the statement that the reconciliation process “is a historic opportunity to advance U.S. energy production, environmental stewardship, and economic resilience”.

“NOIA looks forward to working closely with Congress to secure a successful outcome,” he added.

It still needs to pass the Senate and go to the President to become law, the site outlined.

A summary of the act included on the Congress site stated that this bill “reduces taxes, reduces or increases spending for various federal programs, increases the statutory debt limit, and otherwise addresses agencies and programs throughout the federal government”.

In a statement posted on his X page on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted that the bill had passed the House and said “this is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!”.

“Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste,” Trump added in the statement.

In a statement posted on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s site, Johnson said, “the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans”.

“We look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of this once in a generation legislation and stand ready to continue our work together to deliver The One Big Beautiful Bill to the President’s desk,” he added.

A joint Democratic leadership statement on the House passage of the bill by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, which was posted on Congressman Jeffries’ website, said, “every single House Democrat voted to stop the largest cuts to Medicaid and food assistance in American history”.

That statement added that the bill “rips healthcare and food assistance away from millions of people in order to provide tax cuts to the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected”.

In a statement posted on its site, the Sierra Club criticized the bill and noted that, “as currently written, the bill would repeal most Inflation Reduction Act clean energy tax credits and investments, expand and expedite approvals for on- and off-shore oil and gas drilling, [and] kneecap important environmental protections and public health safeguards by killing pollution standards for cars and trucks and methane pollution”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com