Industry Body Welcomes Truss Decision

Industry body UK Onshore Oil and Gas (UKOOG) has welcomed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England.

“UKOOG welcomes the decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England, given the new geopolitical realities,” UKOOG Director Charles McAllister said in an organization statement.

“Lifting the moratorium demonstrates sensible foresight from the new government and gives our members the chance to progress in developing natural gas from the abundant Bowland-Hodder shale formation under the North of England,” he added.

“We look forward to working constructively with government to deliver timely shale gas production in the national interest, as well as working closely with local communities to ensure they share in the benefits of domestic shale gas development,” he continued.

McAllister noted that the development of UK shale gas offers community benefits, tax revenue, tens of thousands of well-paid and skilled jobs, a real chance to level up the UK and energy security.

“Imports offer none of these benefits,” he said.

“UK shale gas production can also be instrumental in delivering the goals of Net Zero and the Energy Security Strategy,” McAllister added.

In Truss’ opening speech on an energy policy debate in the House of Commons on Thursday, the new UK PM said, “we will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing in as soon as six months, where there is local support”.

“We will launch Great British Nuclear later this month – putting us on the path to deliver up to a quarter of our electricity generation with nuclear by 2050,” Truss added in the speech.

“As a result of these steps on shale and nuclear and the acceleration of renewables, I am today setting a new ambition for our country. Far from being dependent on the global energy market and the actions of malign actors, we will make sure the UK a net energy exporter by 2040,” Truss continued.

The UK government revealed back in 2019 that hydraulic fracturing would not be allowed to proceed in England “following the publication of new scientific analysis”.

Last month, McAllister stated that “shale gas under our feet presents a timely, land efficient solution to our future energy needs and could be instrumental in delivering lower cost and lower carbon energy to British Households”.

“UK shale can reduce bills by lessening the extent of the UK’s exposure to the international spot market for gas delivery and reduce bills locally through our local community benefits package,” he added in the statement.

