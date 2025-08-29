Industry Body Pays Tribute to Phil Kirk

'Phil was a tireless champion of the North Sea industry and was respected by everyone he worked alongside', OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said.

In a statement posted on social media, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) paid tribute to former OEUK Board Co-Chair Phil Kirk, who passed away recently.

“Phil was a tireless champion of the North Sea industry and was respected by everyone he worked alongside,” OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said in the statement.

“As co-chair of OEUK’s board, Phil’s guidance, passion, and generosity helped drive the North Sea Transition Deal and made sure the voice of our 200,000 people was heard by governments and politicians of all parties,” he added.

“In business, he helped transform the North Sea through the companies he led, gaining much respect from his peers for the way in which he led his organizations. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former colleagues during these difficult times. We will miss him,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its site this week, the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) said Kirk “played a significant role in the oil and gas sector, and also indulged in his other passion, football, owning Chesterfield FC along with his brother”.

The AGCC highlighted in that statement that Kirk founded Chrysaor Ltd, “a predecessor company to Harbour Energy”.

Chesterfield FC said in a statement posted on its site on Monday, “it is with great sadness that we announce that the club’s owner, Phil Kirk, has died at the age of 59, following a short illness”.

“Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends,” that statement added.

A statement posted on AFC Wimbledon’s website this week said, “Chesterfield Football Club has announced with great sadness that club owner Phil Kirk has passed away at the age of 59”.

“Under Phil’s stewardship, Chesterfield achieved promotion back to the EFL in 2024, marking a proud return to the EFL, before reaching the Sky Bet League Two Play-Offs last season,” this statement added.

“We were proud to welcome Phil and his family to the Cherry Red Records Stadium in April, and we would like to share our deepest sympathies to Phil’s family, friends, and everyone connected with Chesterfield Football Club at this difficult time,” it continued.

In a statement posted on its website this week, that EFL said it “extends its deepest sympathies to Phil’s family, friends, and everyone connected with Chesterfield Football Club at this difficult time”.

A statement posted on Chesterfield’s website on August 13 stated that Kirk had been undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of his medical team, the treatment has not been successful. Phil is now entering a period of palliative care,” that statement noted.

“Phil and his family remain deeply committed to the ongoing support of the club and its community. The club will continue to operate as normal, and we are united in ensuring Phil’s vision and values remain at the heart of everything we do,” it added.

“We kindly ask that the privacy of Phil and his family is respected during this difficult time. In accordance with their wishes, neither they nor the club will be making any further comment on this matter. Our thoughts are with Phil, his family, and all those who hold him dear,” it went on to say.

In a statement posted on Harbour Energy’s site in February 2022, the company announced that Kirk had notified the board of his intention to step down as Executive Director, President and CEO Europe, with effect from February 28, 2022.

“It has been an honor to be part of the Harbour Energy story and, as I depart to consider other business opportunities, I am very proud of what we have achieved,” Kirk said in that statement.

“Harbour has a clear strategy and focus and, as a shareholder, I look forward to supporting its continued evolution and growth,” he added.

Harbour Energy Chairman Blair Thomas said in that statement, “I have worked with Phil for over 18 years in multiple successful ventures including Harbour Energy and have admired his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership”.

“On behalf of the board, I thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best for the future,” Thomas added in that statement.

