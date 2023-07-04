Industry Body Launches Diversity and Inclusion Survey

The survey will gather feedback on data relating to the age, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and social mobility of employees in the offshore energy workforce.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched a new diversity and inclusion (D&I) survey.

The survey, which was compiled by OEUK’s D&I Task Group in collaboration with Brook Graham, a global consultancy firm specializing in D&I, will gather feedback on data relating to the age, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and social mobility of employees in the offshore energy workforce, OEUK highlighted in a statement posted on its site.

OEUK’s latest survey is accessible to individuals employed in the UK offshore energy industry in organizations encompassing operator, supply chain, and manufacturing communities, the industry body pointed out. The survey will be anonymized and confidential, OEUK revealed, adding that it aims to capture the “holistic voice of the industry, using the data to decipher the meaningful actions that will have most impact on driving positive change”.

“Embracing diversity helps to attract and retain talented people,” Alix Thom, OEUK’s Workforce Engagement and Skills Manager, said in an organization statement.

“This means that inclusive and collaborative ways of working are key factors in supporting the offshore energy sector’s expansion into clean energy. The aim of our 2023 survey is to assess the rate of progress and change in workforce perception since our initial D&I survey in 2021,” Thom added.

“It will help us identify opportunities to share good practice, while pinpointing areas for improvement. As we accelerate the move to low carbon energy, we need to find ways to unlock the full potential of our talent pool and access a diversity of thinking,” Thom continued.

“This approach improves the quality of decision-making by bringing multiple perspectives to the table, boosting our problem-solving skills so we can rise to the challenge of delivering net zero by 2050,” the OEUK manager went on to state.

The 2023 D&I survey itself states that the results of the last workforce survey “heavily influenced” the actions of the industry D&I task group.

“Based on the lower scores regarding promotion pathways and diversity in leadership, the group produced toolkits for employers in both these areas, which have also been shared outside OEUK membership and continue to be promoted,” the survey said.

“The high proportion of ‘prefer not to say’ responses to LGBT identity and disability reporting showed there is a lot of work to do in these areas and the task group will be looking at this closely when results are analyzed,” it added.

2021 D&I Survey

In the 2021 OGUK D&I Survey, 57 percent of survey respondents rated the D&I culture in their organization as strong or very strong. Fourteen percent of survey respondents regarded the D&I culture in their organization as weak or felt that there was no D&I culture at all.

The survey showed that around 38 percent of respondents believed that the D&I focus in their organization had improved in the last few years but also revealed that 47 percent felt that it only improved marginally or they didn’t know. Fifteen percent thought it had declined to some degree, according to the survey.

The 2021 OGUK survey revealed that the 2020 UKCS D&I index was 7.1, from a 10 point scale. The D&I index score for the offshore workforce (6.6) was typically around eight percent lower than for those working onshore (7.2), the survey highlighted.

The overall D&I survey by gender was 7.1, the D&I index score for ethnic minorities was 6.6, the D&I score for those who identified themselves as having a disability was 6.3, and the D&I score for the LGBTQ+ community was 6.6., the survey showed.

In the survey, Deirdre Michie, the Chief Executive of OGUK at the time, said, “this is an excellent report that is vital for our industry and the people within it”.

“The report not only allows us to better understand the position we’re currently in, but it establishes a baseline from which all diversity, inclusion, and equality improvements can be made,” Michie added in that statement.

The OGUK D&I Task Group was created in 2019 to drive the agenda on diversity and inclusion in the sector, catalyze action, and share good practice, the 2021 survey stated. In February last year, OGUK (Oil & Gas UK) changed its name to OEUK.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com