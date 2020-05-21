Industry Bodies Partner on Inclusive Campaign
UK industry bodies AXIS Network and Step Change in Safety revealed on Thursday that they are partnering to develop guidance for operators and the supply chain on inclusive offshore working practises.
“I believe this partnership offers us the opportunity to produce some best practice advice for operators and supply chain which is easy to implement, and can make a real difference to how it feels to go offshore for women,” AXIS Network Project Lead Sarah Clark said in an organization statement, which was sent to Rigzone.
“We hope that what we can achieve is a better working environment for everyone and a more engaged and productive workforce,” Clark added in the statement.
Step Change in Safety Executive Director Steve Rae said, “we share AXIS’ passion for inclusive working environments which I believe allows all of our people to be themselves, and to be fully present at work”.
“It’s in our industry’s best interests to create an inclusive environment where our men and women can do their very best work and allow us all to do our jobs properly and safely. We are delighted to work with AXIS Network on this,” Rae added.
Details of how to contribute to the campaign will be shared “shortly” on both groups’ websites and social media, according to a joint statement.
AXIS Network, which is a non-profit group, is focused on increasing gender balance in the Aberdeen energy industry to support a prosperous and sustainable future across the sector, according to its website.
Step Change in Safety is a non-profit organization established by the UK oil and gas industry, for the industry, its website states. The organization’s aim is to make the UK the safest oil and gas province to work in, according to Step Change in Safety’s website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
