Industry Bodies Look at Texas Upstream Employment in May

The Texas Oil and Gas Association and the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association looked at Texas upstream employment in May.

New data from the Texas Workforce Commission indicate that upstream oil and gas employment climbed by 2,200 in May compared to April, and by 7,300 jobs through the first five months of 2025.

That’s what the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) said in a statement sent to Rigzone by the TXOGA team last week, adding that, at 208,200 upstream jobs, compared to the same month in the prior year, May 2025 employment rose by 5,000.

In the statement, TXOGA noted that, “since the Covid-low point of September of 2020”, the sector has added 51,200 Texas upstream jobs, which TXOGA pointed out is a 33.7 percent increase and an average growth of 875 jobs per month.

“Since the Covid-low point, months of increase in upstream oil and gas employment have outnumbered months of decrease by 40 to 15,” TXOGA added, noting that oil and gas jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas.

TXOGA President Todd Staples said in the statement, “in these times of geopolitical uncertainty and military conflict, Texas remains not only a supplier of barrels but a builder of confidence”.

“It is encouraging to see job growth and for Texas and America to be seen as a stable trading partner. As global economic conditions and trade relationships realign, adjustment in employment, capital expenditures, and production are outcomes that provide for long term stability in energy production,” he added.

“As the nation’s top producer and a world leader, Texas is well positioned to meet power demands with the massive infrastructure system that continues to grow,” he continued.

TXOGA noted in its statement that the upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities. The organization added that employment shown also includes Support Activities for Mining, which it said “is mostly oil and gas related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining”.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) team on June 20, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), TIPRO noted that, according to its analysis, direct Texas upstream employment for May totaled 208,200.

TIPRO highlighted in the statement that the May figure was “an increase of 2,200 industry positions from April employment numbers, subject to revisions” and noted that this represented an increase of 600 jobs in the services sector and 1,600 jobs in oil and gas extraction.

“TIPRO’s new workforce data indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry, although May data showed a decline in overall unique postings compared to the previous month,” TIPRO said in its statement, adding that there were 8,157 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in May, compared to 8,826 postings in April, and 3,050 new postings, compared to 3,919 in the previous month.

“In comparison, the state of New York had 2,661 unique job postings in May, followed by California (2,639), Florida (1,544) and Colorado (1,264),” TIPRO highlighted in the statement.

“TIPRO reported a total of 49,798 unique job postings nationwide last month within the oil and natural gas sector, including 17,962 new postings,” it added.

TIPRO also pointed out in the statement that, among the 19 specific industry sectors it uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in May with 1,972 postings, followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 1,447 postings, and Petroleum Refineries, with 824 postings. The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,064 postings, Midland, with 546 postings, and Odessa, with 398 postings, TIPRO highlighted in the statement.

The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in May were Love’s, with 656, John Wood Group, with 268, and ExxonMobil, with 264, according to TIPRO. Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, five companies were in the services sector, two were midstream companies, one was in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, one was a petroleum refinery company, and one was an oil and gas operator, TIPRO noted in the statement.

Top posted industry occupations for May included retail salespersons, with 355 postings, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with 285 postings, and maintenance and repair workers, general, with 284 postings, TIPRO pointed out in its statement. The organization went on to highlight that the top posted job titles for May included maintenance technicians, with 118 postings, retail cashiers, with 77 postings, and sales associates, with 70 postings.

Top qualifications for unique job postings included valid driver’s license, with 1,613 postings, CDL class a license, with 244 postings, and transportation worker identification credential (TWIC), with 137 postings, TIPRO revealed in its statement, adding that 36 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 34 percent required a bachelor’s degree, and 31 percent required a high school diploma or GED.

“There were 1,708 advertised salary observations (21 percent of the 8,157 matching postings) with a median salary of $58,200,” TIPRO said in its statement.

“The highest percentage of advertised salaries (28 percent) were in the $90,000 to $350,000 range,” it added.

In TIPRO’s statement, Ed Longanecker, the organization’s president, said, “the Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to maintain its focus on providing reliable energy to meet demand here and abroad”.

TIPRO describes itself as a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. TXOGA describes itself as the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry. It was founded in 1919.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com