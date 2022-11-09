Indonesian Government Approves Updated Mako PoD

The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has approved Coro Energy's updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas Project in the Duyung PSC.

Coro Energy and Duyung PSC partners have received approval for the updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas project, marking an important milestone in the project’s development.

Coro Energy, the South East Asian energy company with a natural gas and clean energy portfolio, holds a 15 percent interest in the Duyung PSC in which the Mako Gas Project is located. The operator of the Duyung PSC is West Natuna Exploration Limited, a Conrad Asia Energy business, with a 76.5 percent interest. The remaining 8.5 percent interest in the Duyubg PSC is held by Empyrean Energy.

The operator is targeting production from the Mako Gas Project to commence in 2025 under the Updated Mako PoD at up to 120 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The Updated Mako PoD amends an initial Mako Gas Project PoD approved in 2018 to reflects, inter alia, previously announced increases in Contingent Resources following a successful 2019 drilling campaign. The award of the revised POD represents a material event in progressing the Mako Gas project and is a significant milestone on the critical path to developing this significant resource, which is currently the largest undeveloped gas field in South Natuna Sea.

The Updated Mako PoD is based on field Contingent Resources of 297 billion cubic feet (net attributable to 100 percent of the Duyung PSC Joint Venture) and a daily production of 120 MMscf/d, consistent with the GaffneyCline Associates competent persons report dated 26 August 2022, details of which were also announced by the company on 9 September 2022.

At present, there is no infrastructure to transmit gas from the Mako field to domestic markets in Indonesia, and hence under the Updated Mako PoD the export of production to Singapore, which is already connected to the West Natuna Gas Transportation System, has been approved until and unless such evacuation routes to Indonesia are built, at which point up to 25 percent of production may be allocated for domestic sale. The existing underutilized gas pipeline to Singapore expedites the development of the Mako gas.

It is further noted that imports of pipeline gas would provide secure and reliable energy to Singapore that is less carbon intensive than LNG.

