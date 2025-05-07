India's First Offshore Decommissioning Project Completed

The Panna-Multa and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners, Shell PLC, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), have completed India’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project. According to ONGC, the project entailed the removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities, which ceased production in March 2016.

The PMT joint venture operates the Tapti fields under a production sharing contract with the Indian government. ONGC holds a 40 percent share, while RIL and BG Exploration & Production India Ltd (BGEPIL-Shell) each hold 30 percent.

ONGC said the project also involved the removal of five wellhead platforms, associated infield pipelines, load-in at the onshore dismantling yard and the safe plugging and abandonment of 38 wells - all executed in line with the approved decommissioning plan.

“The project’s complexity, especially its proximity to ONGC’s live assets, demanded strategic planning, precise execution, and utmost focus on safety. It marks a defining moment in India’s energy landscape and sets a strong foundation for the next chapter in offshore infrastructure transformation”, Pankaj Kumar, Production Director at ONGC, said.

To support the government’s “Make in India” vision, the PMT JV awarded contracts to Indian firms Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for offshore work and Chowgule Shipyard (CLSPL) for onshore dismantling. Offshore operations have been completed, while dismantling is ongoing at CLSPL's Ratnagiri facilities, ONGC said.

The Tapti decommissioning project has also set a benchmark for India's regulatory and operational framework for offshore decommissioning, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders like MoPNG, DGH, and OISD, following global best practices adapted for local conditions, ONGC said.

“The safe and successful completion of the Tapti offshore project is a landmark moment for India’s offshore energy sector. This project sets a new benchmark for responsible decommissioning, made possible by global expertise, strong collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability”, Nipun Pradhan, Managing Director at BGEPIL and GM Shell Upstream India, said.

“From the outset, the JV partners worked tirelessly to strengthen local supply chains and enhance the technical and safety capabilities of Indian contractors especially for offshore dismantling activities. This project has successfully delivered on the Indian Government’s ambition of ‘Make and Break in India’”, Sanjay Barman Roy, President for E&P at Reliance Industries Limited, added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com